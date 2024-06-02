Did the Super Bowl Loss Influence the 49ers' Draft Plans?
Offensive line was the position that was assumed the San Francisco 49ers would draft this year.
Practically every mock draft and analyst penciled an offensive lineman to them. However, the 49ers went against the masses by going in a completely unexpected direction. They ended up drafting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first-round with pick No. 31.
No one could've foreseen a wide receiver in the first-round or at all for the 49ers in the draft, but they didn't stop there. They ended up doubling up at the position when they drafted Jacob Cowing in the fourth-round. So, the 49ers full-court pressed the wide receiver position this draft.
Clearly, they see it as a need, but why? They have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings. Plus, Kyle Shanahan can scheme a lot of receivers open anyways. You have to wonder, did the Super Bowl loss influence the 49ers' draft plans?
It would make sense. Samuel was locked up by every Kansas City Chiefs' defensive back in that game. I think what that game showed Shanahan is that he actually can't scheme that much open if his receiver isn't adequate at route running.
So, by drafting Pearsall and Cowing, the 49ers are committing to receivers who can shake their defenders at will. That is what Pearsall and Cowing bring to the table. They have excellent route running that already surpasses Samuel's.
No longer will Shanahan have to wonder if a receiver will get open because with a stable of Aiyuk, Jennings, Pearsall, and Cowing they will almost always get open. Of course, the wide receiver position didn't have a long-term plan either, so there is that aspect for drafting them.
But I think the Super Bowl loss definitely had at least some influence for why the 49ers drafted not one, but two receivers who are amazing route runners.