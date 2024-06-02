All 49ers

Did the Super Bowl Loss Influence the 49ers' Draft Plans?

Drafting Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing could be the 49ers reacting to their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive line was the position that was assumed the San Francisco 49ers would draft this year.

Practically every mock draft and analyst penciled an offensive lineman to them. However, the 49ers went against the masses by going in a completely unexpected direction. They ended up drafting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first-round with pick No. 31.

No one could've foreseen a wide receiver in the first-round or at all for the 49ers in the draft, but they didn't stop there. They ended up doubling up at the position when they drafted Jacob Cowing in the fourth-round. So, the 49ers full-court pressed the wide receiver position this draft.

Clearly, they see it as a need, but why? They have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings. Plus, Kyle Shanahan can scheme a lot of receivers open anyways. You have to wonder, did the Super Bowl loss influence the 49ers' draft plans?

It would make sense. Samuel was locked up by every Kansas City Chiefs' defensive back in that game. I think what that game showed Shanahan is that he actually can't scheme that much open if his receiver isn't adequate at route running.

So, by drafting Pearsall and Cowing, the 49ers are committing to receivers who can shake their defenders at will. That is what Pearsall and Cowing bring to the table. They have excellent route running that already surpasses Samuel's.

No longer will Shanahan have to wonder if a receiver will get open because with a stable of Aiyuk, Jennings, Pearsall, and Cowing they will almost always get open. Of course, the wide receiver position didn't have a long-term plan either, so there is that aspect for drafting them.

But I think the Super Bowl loss definitely had at least some influence for why the 49ers drafted not one, but two receivers who are amazing route runners.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.