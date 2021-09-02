Do the 49ers Have any Depth Concerns Following Recent Roster Cuts?

There may still be depth concerns on the 49ers, but ultimately it comes down to one specific position.

Safety and wide receiver were major concerns for the San Francisco 49ers entering training camp.

Questions arose as to who would step up after Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel? Who would step up next to Jimmie Ward when Jaquiski Tartt is out? These questions have now been answered with the final roster cuts made. With the way the 49ers 53 man roster has turned out, it has given Kyle Shanahan strong confidence this season.

“I feel like this is the third year in a row that I feel like we have a chance in every game that we're in. And that's kind of all you ask for from your talent standpoint, from the situation your organization gives you. I don't feel like everyone year in and year out always does have a chance and to be there three years in a row, just from what we've done in the offseason to how it is right now going through camp I feel real good about it.”

With how the roster is set now, do the 49ers still have any depth concerns following their final roster cuts?

Sure they do, but does it really matter?

As fun as it was to discuss how some positions (receiver, safety, etc.) were going to pan out, they’re really moot points. Ultimately, it all comes down to the quarterbacks. The driving force of this team is going to need to be Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Trey Lance. Who cares if the cornerback depth is bleak? Even with the injuries that hurt the 49ers last season, if they had some fairly good quarterback play, then they would’ve made the playoffs.

All that matters is can the starting quarterback execute the offense, limit turnovers, and mask some of these areas? Shanahan’s play calling is typically what helps areas that can be a weakness to the team. If the defense is struggling, Shanahan will make a concerted effort to sustain a long drive to give the defense a rest and allow the coaches to make adjustments.

But this is where the quarterbacks come into play.

They have to make sure they’re delivering. Garoppolo has done a decent job of it, but there are still plenty of errant decisions and throws on his part that can turn a game upside down. Lance will be prone to this as well, but at least he adds a wider variety of play calls thanks to his unique physical traits. There won’t be any concerns with the running game. Every year Shanahan has had an excellent offense in that sense. Even on the defensive side if someone like Tartt and Jason Verrett are missing in action, those are survivable injuries as long as the quarterback is not hurting the team.

It all comes down to how the quarterbacks fair, this year, which is the main concern on this team.