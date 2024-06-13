Does it Make Sense for the 49ers to Want a Capable No. 2 Tight End?
One of the main goals for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason has been to add a capable No. 2 tight end.
George Kittle is their only reliable one at the position, especially as a receiver. The 49ers desire another player who can go out and run routes when they have Kittle blocking. Plus, it is good to have a backup in the case Kittle misses time due to injury.
The 49ers swung and missed on restricted free agent Brock Wright who ended up re-signing with the Detroit Lions. They also couldn't draft one back in April given the way the board fell, so they ended up settling for free agent Logan Thomas. Adding him at this stage of the offseason is a decent addition.
However, it's curious that the 49ers are seeking out a No. 2 tight end in the offense. Most of the opportunities go to their star players and it's not like they are a pass heavy offense. How does Thomas or any other tight end fit into their plans? It's actually a bizarre thought.
It begs the question to ask: does it make sense for the 49ers to want a capable No. 2 tight end?
Well, it depends how the 49ers envision the role of their No. 2 tight end whether it's Thomas or Brayden Willis. If they view it as someone they want to be a bit of a feature at times, then I don't think it makes sense. Is Kyle Shanahan really going to take passing opportunities away from Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings?
Not to mention the random moments Kyle Juszczyk is thrown out there and the addition of rookie Ricky Pearsall. The chances to be a viable option in the passing game are so limited. But that is exactly what the 49ers are banking on and why it does make sense for them to want a capable No. 2 tight end.
Those limited opportunities are all they want their secondary tight end to maximize. They want Thomas or Willis to be that option that defenses aren't paying attention to when it comes to scoring or getting that pivotal first down. And whoever that tight end is, if they are taking advantage, then Shanahan will surely look to them a little more as the season progresses.
It's not about having a No. 2 tight end in a featured role, but about having the option available. Shanahan doesn't want to have a situation where he wishes he had another tight end that he can tell to run an efficient route. He has that in Thomas now and maybe Willis if he develops.
Looking for a No. 2 tight end was random for the 49ers this season, but it is one that makes perfect sense for them to address.