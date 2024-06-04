Why the 49ers Signed TE Logan Thomas
One of the goals the San Francisco 49ers wanted to accomplish this offseason was adding a capable No. 2 tight end.
They finally achieved that goal when they signed free agent Logan Thomas on Monday to a one-year deal. The 49ers swung and missed on a couple of attempts to secure the tight end position. It all started when they couldn't finalize a deal with restricted free agent Brock Wright.
The 49ers thought they had him locked in until the Detroit Lions ended up matching and bringing him back on the last day. After that, the 49ers attempted to get a tight end in the NFL draft, but it "just didn't work out that way" according to Kyle Shanahan. So, Thomas is essentially the third option now and not a bad one at all either.
Here is what Shanahan had to say on why the 49ers signed Thomas.
"I really wanted to just up the competition with the group and get a guy in there who has had success in this league in the run and pass game," said Shanahan. "He's been on a few teams and done it before. We like our group and there's some competition there, but having the opportunity at this point in the offseason to be able to add a veteran like Logan with his skillset and be able to get him in here to come compete and him being ready for it is something we're pretty pumped to pull off at this time. We're just going to have him watch this week because he just got here today and we'll give him a chance to come into training camp and compete with those guys."
Unsurprisingly, Shanahan doesn't sound that confident in the tight ends the 49ers have outside of George Kittle. This is essentially Shanahan waving the white flag that they whiffed on Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis. There is no way that Thomas is simply here as "competition" as Shanahan says.
I think so long as he shows he's still the same solid receiver that caught 55 catches for 496 yards and four touchdowns last season in 16 games, then he is a lock to remain. The 49ers offense now gets a little better with Thomas' addition by giving them a dynamic they haven't had since 2020 with Jordan Reed.