The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out during Day 3 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, most of the good players didn't practice and the team won't put on pads until Monday at the earliest.
THE GOOD
1. FS Ji'Ayir Brown
Intercepted an overthrown deep pass from Brock Purdy (more on him in a minute). Brown was covering Deebo Samuel one on one. Samuel was open but the pass sailed over his head and landed softly in Brown's arms.
2. CB Isaac Yiadom
Broke up a deep pass from Purdy that was intended for Samuel, who was double covered. Samuel tried to jump and catch the pass, but Yiadom jumped higher and knocked down the throw. He has outplayed Samuel through three practices. Excellent addition to the team.
3. DE Leonard Floyd
Actually practiced while most of the rest of the vets took the day off, and Leonard was unblockable. First, he beat backup tight end Eric Saubert for a sack (why a tight end was blocking Floyd, I'll never know). Then he beat starting right tackle Colton McKivitz, who still isn't good. Floyd and Yiadom were the two best additions of the offseason.
4. RG Dominick Puni
Started at right guard for the first time this offseason and played well. It seems likely that he will be the starting right guard by the end of the season, if not by Week 1. Because neither Spencer Burford nor Jon Feliciano practiced today.
5. LB De'Vondre Campbell
Broke up a pass from Purdy that was intended for Eric Saubert, then stopped Elijah Mitchell for no gain. Maybe Campbell has something left in the tank after all. Excellent day for him.
6. RB. Jordan Mason
Caught two passes in team drills, which is becoming the norm for him. He really is a good receiver, as opposed to Elijah Mitchell (more on him in a minute).
7. WR Terique Owens
Caught his first pass of training camp. He was running a dig route over the middle and slid to catch a poorly thrown pass from Joshua Dobbs (more on him in a minute). Excellent adjustment and body control from Terrell Owens' son. He just might make the practice squad.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Threw lots of deep passes today and completed none of them. One he forced into double coverage and it got knocked down. The second one he threw right to free safety Ji'Ayir Brown. Both passes were intended for Deebo Samuel. It's good to see Purdy practice some tougher throws -- we know he can dink and dunk and throw over the middle. And we know he can hit the deep passes when he's throwing to Brandon Aiyuk. Unfortunately for Purdy, Aiyuk is holding in and Samuel is a terrible deep threat. Purdy needs Aiyuk.
2. K Jake Moody
Missed a short field goal wide right on the second-to-last play of practice. We know he has a powerful leg, but he also missed an extra point in the Super Bowl. Is he dependable?
3. QB Joshua Dobbs
One of the worst practice quarterbacks I've ever seen. Today he missed a checkdown in the flat by five yards. The running back literally dove for the ball and still didn't come close. I understand that Dobbs most likely is a gamer who plays better during live action than practice, but sheesh. He's outrageously inaccurate. He makes Trey Lance look like Peyton Manning.
4. C Nick Zakelj
Started at center because Jake Brendel had the day off and snapped the ball at Purdy's feet when he was in the shotgun. Zakelj should not make the final roster.
5. RB Elijah Mitchell
Caught a pass from Purdy, which is rare, but then he fumbled and the defense recovered. I've never seen Mitchell fumble before. He's clearly the third-best running back on the team after Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. If Mitchell makes the final roster, he'll make it as a kick returner.
6. TE Cam Latu
Still hasn't dropped a pass in training camp. Of course, he hasn't caught one either because he hasn't been targeted yet. And that's because he doesn't get open. And when he blocks, he gets shoved backward. Otherwise, he's great.