All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Training Camp

Not a great day for Brock Purdy.

Grant Cohn

Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out during Day 3 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, most of the good players didn't practice and the team won't put on pads until Monday at the earliest.

THE GOOD

1. FS Ji'Ayir Brown

Intercepted an overthrown deep pass from Brock Purdy (more on him in a minute). Brown was covering Deebo Samuel one on one. Samuel was open but the pass sailed over his head and landed softly in Brown's arms.

2. CB Isaac Yiadom

Broke up a deep pass from Purdy that was intended for Samuel, who was double covered. Samuel tried to jump and catch the pass, but Yiadom jumped higher and knocked down the throw. He has outplayed Samuel through three practices. Excellent addition to the team.

3. DE Leonard Floyd

Actually practiced while most of the rest of the vets took the day off, and Leonard was unblockable. First, he beat backup tight end Eric Saubert for a sack (why a tight end was blocking Floyd, I'll never know). Then he beat starting right tackle Colton McKivitz, who still isn't good. Floyd and Yiadom were the two best additions of the offseason.

4. RG Dominick Puni

Started at right guard for the first time this offseason and played well. It seems likely that he will be the starting right guard by the end of the season, if not by Week 1. Because neither Spencer Burford nor Jon Feliciano practiced today.

5. LB De'Vondre Campbell

Broke up a pass from Purdy that was intended for Eric Saubert, then stopped Elijah Mitchell for no gain. Maybe Campbell has something left in the tank after all. Excellent day for him.

6. RB. Jordan Mason

Caught two passes in team drills, which is becoming the norm for him. He really is a good receiver, as opposed to Elijah Mitchell (more on him in a minute).

7. WR Terique Owens

Caught his first pass of training camp. He was running a dig route over the middle and slid to catch a poorly thrown pass from Joshua Dobbs (more on him in a minute). Excellent adjustment and body control from Terrell Owens' son. He just might make the practice squad.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. QB Brock Purdy

Threw lots of deep passes today and completed none of them. One he forced into double coverage and it got knocked down. The second one he threw right to free safety Ji'Ayir Brown. Both passes were intended for Deebo Samuel. It's good to see Purdy practice some tougher throws -- we know he can dink and dunk and throw over the middle. And we know he can hit the deep passes when he's throwing to Brandon Aiyuk. Unfortunately for Purdy, Aiyuk is holding in and Samuel is a terrible deep threat. Purdy needs Aiyuk.

2. K Jake Moody

Missed a short field goal wide right on the second-to-last play of practice. We know he has a powerful leg, but he also missed an extra point in the Super Bowl. Is he dependable?

3. QB Joshua Dobbs

One of the worst practice quarterbacks I've ever seen. Today he missed a checkdown in the flat by five yards. The running back literally dove for the ball and still didn't come close. I understand that Dobbs most likely is a gamer who plays better during live action than practice, but sheesh. He's outrageously inaccurate. He makes Trey Lance look like Peyton Manning.

4. C Nick Zakelj

Started at center because Jake Brendel had the day off and snapped the ball at Purdy's feet when he was in the shotgun. Zakelj should not make the final roster.

5. RB Elijah Mitchell

Caught a pass from Purdy, which is rare, but then he fumbled and the defense recovered. I've never seen Mitchell fumble before. He's clearly the third-best running back on the team after Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. If Mitchell makes the final roster, he'll make it as a kick returner.

6. TE Cam Latu

Still hasn't dropped a pass in training camp. Of course, he hasn't caught one either because he hasn't been targeted yet. And that's because he doesn't get open. And when he blocks, he gets shoved backward. Otherwise, he's great.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News