ESPN Insider Says the 49ers are a Move or Two Away from Contention
The 49ers are stuck in NFL purgatory.
They're not good enough as currently constructed to make a serious Super Bowl run, but they also aren't bad enough to start rebuilding.
ESPN recently tiered all 32 NFL teams in terms of how close they are to contention. Here are the tiers.
Still major contenders
On the cusp
Need a postseason breakthrough
Teetering contenders
Headed on the right track
Stuck in the middle ... but a move or two away
Stuck in QB purgatory
This could go either way
New coach, new direction
Rebuild in the works
Yep, still rebuilding
The 49ers fall in the "stuck in the middle but a move or two away" tier along with the Falcons, the Cowboys and the Colts.
"The 49ers' subpar 2024 shouldn't prompt a full rebuild," writes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "And, really, is there any choice but to run it back? The roster is saddled with bloated salaries only suitable for a win-now plan. Scaling back in parts is a sound strategy -- and the 49ers are doing so by designating defensive tackle Javon Hargrave a post-June 1 cut and seeking to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. Once those two moves are made, the 49ers can focus on a Brock Purdy extension. Star tight end George Kittle also is a year from free agency. Where San Francisco needs to improve is along the offensive line; it was thin before guard Aaron Banks was set to reach free agency."
I agree with Fowler that the 49ers could be contenders if they make one or two aggressive moves, such as trading for Myles Garrett. But I doubt the 49ers will make an aggressive move because they think they'll be contenders next season simply if they're healthy.
I hope I'm wrong.