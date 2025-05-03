ESPN Projects 49ers DE Mykel Williams to Win DROY Award
The 49ers took a good amount of criticism for drafting Mykel Williams with the 11th pick in Round 1.
Sure, Williams is a good run defender. But to justify getting picked so early, he'll have to produce much more as a pass rusher than he did in college where he recorded just 14 sacks in three seasons.
Apparently, ESPN's Ben Solak expects Williams to make a big leap as a pass rusher during his rookie season and win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Here's his reasoning:
"That leaves us with the Georgia alums. Mykel Williams joined the 49ers at pick No. 11, and Jalon Walker was taken by the Falcons four picks later," writes Solak. "These are my two favorite players for Defensive Rookie of the Year. They play the splashiest position; edge rushers have won the award in five of the past six years. They have very little competition for snaps. Williams needs to fend off only Yetur Gross-Matos and Drake Jackson to get opportunities opposite Nick Bosa, while Walker might be the top edge rusher on an Atlanta defense featuring Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie (plus fellow rookie James Pearce Jr.).
"Neither Williams nor Walker was super productive in college, but both have landed in defenses that can maximize their skill sets. Williams will play under legendary defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who will free him up to play faster off the line than he ever did at Georgia. Walker will play under coach Raheem Morris, who excelled at featuring a rushing linebacker in Kaden Elliss last season. Williams' play style and role lends itself to a little more pass-rush production than Walker's outlook, as we should expect Walker to spend some time dropping into coverage. As such, I give Williams the edge."
Solak makes compelling points.
I would add that playing opposite Nick Bosa will give Williams many more one-on-one pass-rush opportunities than he had in college where he faced lots of double teams.
Nine sacks and a Defensive Rookie of the Year Award aren't beyond the realm of possibilities.