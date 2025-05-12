ESPN Projects 49ers Rookie LB Nick Martin to Make Big Impact
It's no secret that the 49ers are counting on lots of rookies to start and make an impact in 2025.
The 49ers could start as many five rookies Week 1 if things go according to plan. And that's why ESPN's Field Yates ranks 49ers third-round pick Nick Martin fifth among defensive rookies drafted after Round 1 in terms of who will make the greatest impact this year.
"The 49ers entered the draft with a need at one starting linebacker spot after Dre Greenlaw left in free agency, and Martin can fill it," writes Yates. "He lacks ideal size at 6-foot and (221) pounds, but he makes up for it with electric speed and a fearless nature on every snap. Martin showed legitimate pass-rush instincts in 2023, too, with six sacks. And while he was injured for most of 2024, his 140 tackles in 2023 were the most by any Oklahoma State player since 1984."
Yates is correct that Martin will have every opportunity to start right away next to Fred Warner, but he will have to compete for the job with third-year linebacker Dee Winters who started 10 games last season and recorded 44 tackles.
Winters is 5'11", 227 pounds and he runs a 4.49, so he's just as explosive as Martin, plus he's slightly thicker and has two years of NFL experience.
I'm not so sure that Martin will be better than Winters right away. Martin might take a year to reach his full potential.
This is a position battle to watch.