ESPN Ranks 49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa Fifth Among NFL Edge Rushers

NIck Bosa has been relatively disappointing the past two seasons.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Not because he hasn't produced. He still has been the 49ers' best pass rusher by far. He simply hasn't been the best one in the NFL, and that's what the 49ers are paying him to be. He hasn't fully lived up to his massive contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback at the time.

Instead, he currently is the fifth-best edge rusher in the NFL according to ESPN.

"Bosa is an eye-test pass rusher," writes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "While his 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons represent mild production for a top-five pass rusher, Bosa's disruption is obvious.

"'His leverage, explosiveness, power and polished rush arsenal are unmatched,' an NFL personnel director said. 'He has the same rush moves as [brother] Joey Bosa but with better play strength to win in a variety of ways.'"

"And Bosa posted a 22.2% pass rush win rate, up nearly four points from the previous year. His 0.70 'get-off' in 2024 was the quickest in his career and tied Garrett for the best of the season.

"Since 2021, Bosa has generated 121 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), the fifth most in the NFL during that span.

"Four NFL players have at least 60 sacks and 10 fumbles since 2019 -- Watt, Garrett, Bosa and Hendrickson."

Everything Fowler wrote is true, and it's clear that people in the NFL respect Bosa immensely. But you never hear anyone mention his run defense, which isn't particularly good. Teams can run right at him.

And he always struggles to contain mobile quarterbacks because he often overuns them in the pocket and opens up scramble lanes, which hurt the 49ers defense, particularly on third down, where the 49ers were awful last season.

In addition, injuries are an issue for Bosa.

Don't be surprised if this is the last year he's considered a consensus top-five defensive end.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

