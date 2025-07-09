ESPN Ranks 49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa Fifth Among NFL Edge Rushers
NIck Bosa has been relatively disappointing the past two seasons.
Not because he hasn't produced. He still has been the 49ers' best pass rusher by far. He simply hasn't been the best one in the NFL, and that's what the 49ers are paying him to be. He hasn't fully lived up to his massive contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback at the time.
Instead, he currently is the fifth-best edge rusher in the NFL according to ESPN.
"Bosa is an eye-test pass rusher," writes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "While his 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons represent mild production for a top-five pass rusher, Bosa's disruption is obvious.
"'His leverage, explosiveness, power and polished rush arsenal are unmatched,' an NFL personnel director said. 'He has the same rush moves as [brother] Joey Bosa but with better play strength to win in a variety of ways.'"
"And Bosa posted a 22.2% pass rush win rate, up nearly four points from the previous year. His 0.70 'get-off' in 2024 was the quickest in his career and tied Garrett for the best of the season.
"Since 2021, Bosa has generated 121 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), the fifth most in the NFL during that span.
"Four NFL players have at least 60 sacks and 10 fumbles since 2019 -- Watt, Garrett, Bosa and Hendrickson."
Everything Fowler wrote is true, and it's clear that people in the NFL respect Bosa immensely. But you never hear anyone mention his run defense, which isn't particularly good. Teams can run right at him.
And he always struggles to contain mobile quarterbacks because he often overuns them in the pocket and opens up scramble lanes, which hurt the 49ers defense, particularly on third down, where the 49ers were awful last season.
In addition, injuries are an issue for Bosa.
Don't be surprised if this is the last year he's considered a consensus top-five defensive end.