One 49ers Weakness Can Turn Into a Strength Against Tennessee

It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers are extremely underwhelming with their pass rush.

Ever since Nick Bosa was lost for the season with a torn ACL, they have struggled to find any efficiency. The 49ers have the least amount of sacks tallied in the league with 16.

Even their pressures registered are disappointing at a whopping 129, ranking as the fifth-lowest of all defenses. It makes sense for the decline without Bosa since he is an irreplaceable player.

There is no platooning his void. All the 49ers can do is hope some of their players step up or dial up blitzes to create pressure. However, blitzing might be unnecessary in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.

49ers pass rush can be a strength against the Titans

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass as Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) rushes during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The 49ers have a prime opportunity for their pass-rushing unit to kickstart some momentum after the Bye Week. Tennessee has been abysmal at helping out their No. 1 overall rookie quarterback, Cam Ward.

Ward has taken 49 sacks in 2025 (tied for the most in the NFL) and is the second-most pressured quarterback (193) behind Justin Herbert (224).

This will be only the second matchup since 1970 featuring the NFL's most sacked quarterback against the defense with the fewest sacks in Week 15 or later.

One of these two teams is going to get the better of the other. One weakness will be either team's strength, and it is most likely going to be the 49ers.

Part of why Ward is receiving a ton of punishment this season is that he's holding onto the ball too long. He's averaging 2.91 seconds to throw.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) puts pressure on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

That's way too long for a quarterback who doesn't have an amazing offensive line and skill players to throw to. Robert Saleh is going to exploit that issue.

Blitzing won't be necessary in this game. There will probably be a few he sends to keep Ward on his toes, but expect Saleh to drop back seven players into coverage with disguises.

It will force Ward to hold onto the ball and give his pass rushers a chance to be the key to victory. They don't even have to sack Ward. Pressures are more than sufficient.

Ward is completing less than half of his passes when he's pressured. His expected points added (EPA) while under pressure are -127. That's the worst in the NFL.

This is a chance for Bryce Huff, Clelin Ferrell, and Keion White to flourish. Doing so will only help create momentum with the playoffs steadily approaching.

