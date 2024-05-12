First Impression of 49ers Defensive Coordinator Nick Sorensen
Nick Sorensen might prove to be a great defensive coordinator for the 49ers, but he left an underwhelming first impression.
Before I explain why, you have to remember why he's the defensive coordinator. He replaced Steve Wilks, who was the defensive coordinator for just one season -- 2023. And in 2023, the 49ers defense gave up the third fewest points in the NFL. And that wasn't good enough for their standards. So they fired Wilks and promoted Sorensen to make the 49ers defense the best in the league as it was under DeMeco Ryans two years ago.
But Sorensen is no Ryans. At least not when it comes to presentation.
Ryans always carried himself like a head coach. So did his predecessor, Robert Saleh. And so did Wilks, because he had been a head coach. All three of those men have a presence when they step in a room. Ryans and Saleh in particular are extremely energetic and confident when they speak. That's a big reason they're both head coaches right now.
Sorensen doesn't carry himself like a head coach or someone who expects to be one. He carries himself like he's a bit surprised to be the defensive coordinator. At his introductory press conference, he wore a hat low over his eyes. He didn't shave. He needed a haircut. He spoke in a soft voice and he mostly avoided questions. He did not exude energy or project confidence. He seemed nervous and unsure of himself.
Again, maybe Sorensen will be a terrific defensive coordinator. Maybe he'll be a brilliant tactician and he'll find his voice and become an NFL head coach one day. Or maybe he'll get fired after one year like Wilks, who also exuded low energy.
We'll find out soon enough.