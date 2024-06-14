Five 49ers to be the Most Excited About Taking a Leap in 2024
One of the most exciting aspect of the NFL is when a player takes a leap from the prior season.
Last year those players on the San Francisco 49ers were Brandon Aiyuk, Deommodore Lenoir, and Charvarius Ward. Who will it be this year?
Here are the five 49ers to be the most excited about taking a leap in 2024.
Brock Purdy
No duh right? Brock Purdy was tremendous in 2023 where he ended up as a Pro Bowler and as an MVP finalist. He did all of that without having a real offseason. This time around he actually gets that offseason to improve and work on the areas he is weakest at.
If he looked good without a real offseason, then imagine how he will look now that he is actually healthy. Purdy already has said he is feeling the benefit of it and feels better as a player. It's been a long time since the 49ers have had a good quarterback and we might just see him further ascend in 2024.
Ji'Ayir Brown
No player was thrown more into the fire last season than safety Ji'Ayir Brown. Being a rookie with little to no first-team reps filling in for an All-Pro player like Talanoa Hufanga isn't easy. But he managed to show some solid skills and filled the hole left by Hufanga fairly nicely.
Brown is sure to be the free safety for the 49ers since he has more range than Hufanga. Plus, he is the most skilled and healthiest right now. Seeing him possibly take a leap in 2024 given the impressive traits he has could see him prove to be a long-term starter for the future.
Deommodore Lenoir
I know that he took a massive leap last season, but Deommodore Lenoir is primed to take another in 2024. The skills he possesses cannot be overstated. He's fast, twitchy, aggressive, and extremely fluid in coverage that allows him to lock his receiver up.
The crazy part is that he excels both in the slot and outside opposite of Ward. Wherever he is placed this upcoming season, he will end up proving to be one of the better cornerbacks in the league. All he will need is a couple of turnovers to stoke the flame.
Dee Winters
There has to be a linebacker on the 49ers who steps up in 2024 with Dre Greenlaw out for a chunk of the season. That linebacker is looking like Dee Winters. Going from a special teams and depth only player to potentially seeing the field on defense will be massive for him.
The only reason Winters is someone to be excited about is because of the grand review that Fred Warner gave him. Warner believes Winters was the best linebacker during offseason practices and he isn't one to give false praise. Winters is a player to watch out for when training camp comes.
Brayden Willis
Maybe this isn't the most exciting, but Brayden Willis is a player capable of taking a leap this upcoming season. The 49ers really want a No. 2 tight end to emerge in their offense. That is why they signed veteran Logan Thomas. He isn't a lock to be slotted there immediately.
Kyle Shanahan cited that Thomas' addition was purely for competition, which means if Willis beats out Thomas, then he is definitely an exciting player to look for. 2024 seems like the year that the offense will incorporate the second tight end more, which will allow Willis to show off his leap.