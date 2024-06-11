All 49ers

Brock Purdy is Seeing Himself Improve Thanks to a Healthy Offseason

Brock Purdy never got the chance to improve himself last offseason due to his rehab and recovery from elbow surgery. Now he is getting that chance to do so.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Brock Purdy has been the best quarterback the San Francisco 49ers have had in a really long time.

For him to be an MVP finalist in 2023 is nothing short of stellar, especially since he didn't have a normal offseason. Purdy had to spend the 2023 offseason rehabbing and recovering from a torn UCL in his throwing elbow that he suffered in the NFC championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, for him to be as good as he was in 2023 makes it that much more impressive. This offseason he finally gets to have that full on activity that he missed out on and he is so far seeing himself improve thanks to being healthy.

"We got all the way to the end. We're right there and weren't able to finish it," Purdy said, via 49ers Webzone. "So for me, I had that taste in my mouth, and then get back into the gym, start slowly, working into it. And then here, in OTAs, getting with (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and going over all the games that we played in, every play, and going over situational football and stuff, and taking that and actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to the receivers.

"Last year, I didn't have that, so now that I'm able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I've gotten better."

2024 is going to generate a ton of excitement for the 49ers with Purdy at the forefront. How much better can he be? That mystery is what will be so thrilling to see. He already is looking like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so if he can polish some of the areas he is weak at, then the 49ers will have themselves another phenomenal year.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News