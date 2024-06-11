Brock Purdy is Seeing Himself Improve Thanks to a Healthy Offseason
Brock Purdy has been the best quarterback the San Francisco 49ers have had in a really long time.
For him to be an MVP finalist in 2023 is nothing short of stellar, especially since he didn't have a normal offseason. Purdy had to spend the 2023 offseason rehabbing and recovering from a torn UCL in his throwing elbow that he suffered in the NFC championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, for him to be as good as he was in 2023 makes it that much more impressive. This offseason he finally gets to have that full on activity that he missed out on and he is so far seeing himself improve thanks to being healthy.
"We got all the way to the end. We're right there and weren't able to finish it," Purdy said, via 49ers Webzone. "So for me, I had that taste in my mouth, and then get back into the gym, start slowly, working into it. And then here, in OTAs, getting with (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and going over all the games that we played in, every play, and going over situational football and stuff, and taking that and actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to the receivers.
"Last year, I didn't have that, so now that I'm able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I've gotten better."
2024 is going to generate a ton of excitement for the 49ers with Purdy at the forefront. How much better can he be? That mystery is what will be so thrilling to see. He already is looking like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so if he can polish some of the areas he is weak at, then the 49ers will have themselves another phenomenal year.