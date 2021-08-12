SANTA CLARA -- Training camp has officially come to an end for the 49ers.

The 13th and final day of camp was a relatively short one compared to the rest. There was a lot to takeaway from my day at camp, but there are some that stand out more than others.

Here are five observations from Day 13 of 49ers training camp.

The Return of Jalen Hurd

Surprise, Surprise! Jalen Hurd made his return to practice today. The guy has a ton of ground to cover to make an impression on Kyle Shanahan or his roster spot is as good as gone. Hurd was not limited in any fashion today. In fact, he wasn't too shabby. He reeled in a few nice catches with the second-team led by Trey Lance. It wasn't anything to be extremely excited about, but I will say that it was encouraging to see he played without a hindrance.

Perhaps he has shaken off whatever injury was plaguing him? For his sake, he needs to hope that is the case because he has lost so much time in training camp. Now he needs the preseason to show his worth. He has already been ruled out against the Chiefs, which doesn't bode well. Everything needs to be impactful for him if he wants to stay on.

Talanoa Hufanga Needs Better Eye Discipline

In the two-minute drill portion of practice, Talanoa Hufanga made an egregious error. He got caught keeping his eyes in the backfield, which allowed Lance to hit Ross Dwelley in stride for a touchdown. Lance immediately picked up on it and as soon as Dwelley made his cut on the post-route it was over. Hufanga had a strong day on Wednesday, but that allowed touchdown washes away his good.

At a time where the safety depth is lacking for the 49ers, Hufanga has a prime opportunity to step up and carve out a role. Despite it being a relatively short practice, he didn't get to build off his success. Showing a mental lapse like he did can scare away coaches from playing a player, especially a lapse with the eyes. If the eyes are on the wrong area, that is an allowed score waiting to happen. That is okay though as he still has time to work through that. He has already caught the eye of DeMeco Ryans, so now he just needs to put it on tape in the preseason.

Two-Minute Warning Quarterback Performances

There is a stark difference when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in two-minute drills. Garoppolo appears to be more methodical, but ultimately he cannot operate when the first read isn't there. There was really only one sweet play he made to move the sticks, which was a threaded ball to River Cracraft. He is either holding the ball too long and takes a sack, or immediately goes for the checkdown throw. While that is good to keep the play alive versus registering a turnover or a sack, it isn't enough.

This is where Lance pulls ahead. He is playing behind such an atrocious offensive line with the second-team, yet he is still able to sling it and move the chains in chunks. Both Garoppolo and Lance faced long situations, but Lance was the one who was able to keep it clicking. It cannot go understated how abysmal the second unit offensive line is, so for Lance to be able to keep slinging it when he is flustered is telling. There is more hope of a chance to score six with Lance in two-minute situations than Garoppolo.

Starting Offensive Line Desperately Needs to Stay Healthy

The starting offensive line of the 49ers look impressive. However, their depth does not. In fact, their backups at offensive line can best be described as the old-creaky bridge that collapses after a few steps. If any of the starters miss time, especially significant time, then that offensive line is going to be shaky. This is where having a mobile quarterback as the starter with Lance benefits the 49ers.

Garoppolo will be easily exposed to an injury if there is doubt about the offensive line. At least Lance can escape the pocket, whereas Garoppolo starts tap dancing when there is pressure. He is doing that in training camp when he knows he is not going to get hit, so imagine how worse it'll be when he knows the hit is coming. Regardless, the 49ers have a problem on their hands and there isn't a player they can sign to make it better. Aaron Banks is the one hope they have to develop and he is at the forefront of why the second unit looks soft.

Secondary Depth is a Massive Concern

The 49ers signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix due to the injuries and underwhelming turnout at the position. But that isn't the only area that is a concern. Cornerback is a concern as well, which makes the secondary as a whole is massive concern. Even with Jaquiski Tartt out, Jimmie Ward and Tavon Wilson look like anchors. Emmanuel Moseley, K'Waun Williams, and Jason Verrett also look like a magnificent duo. If somehow these four stayed healthy, the 49ers are in a phenomenal spot.

But the reality is at least a couple of these players are going down at some point. That is when the lack of depth will show and become a weakness for the 49ers. Ambry Thomas has been a roller coaster ride at training camp. He's definitely looked that way in the two days that I have been at camp. Deommodore Lenoir is not ready to step onto the field yet and there isn't anyone else worth mentioning for backup safeties. This means either the pass rush has to dominate every game or the offense needs to put up points. Either way, the 49ers are in a precarious situation with their secondary.