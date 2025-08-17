Five San Francisco 49ers firmly on the roster bubble
The San Francisco 49ers have one more game before they have to cut the roster down from 90 to 53. The majority of the seats at the table are accounted for, but there are always a few spots at the end of the roster that are decided over the final couple of weeks. Which 49ers players on firmly on the roster bubble heading into the final week of preseason practice?
Jake Tonges
Tonges has been a pleasant addition over the last two years. He has clearly found a role, and if he does not stick to the roster, he is a practice squad lock. On one hand, Tonges has been with the starting unit for both preseason games. San Francisco only has four tight ends on the roster, and keeping three is somewhat thin. He may be a lock already.
However, a lot of what Tonges does is similar to Kyle Juszczyk. He may be more of a backup to the versatile fullback than he is a competitor to get real looks at tight end. That makes sense why he is getting work over Brayden Willis, who has only been playing tight end.
The team cut Ross Dwelley, but because of his veteran status and connection to San Francisco, they could bring him back when injuries on the roster slow down. They needed the Juszczyk backup more for this week, but they want Dwelley on the roster. Tonges could still be cut.
Junior Bergen
The rookie seventh-round pick is right on the edge of the roster. To be fair, he is only on the edge because Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson are likely to miss Week 1. With those two, healthy is not one of the top six receivers on the roster. However, he could find a role because of his return value. While he flashed at moments in the preseason, Isaac Guerendo can return kicks, and Jacob Cowing can return punts. Does he really have a role?
Sam Okuayinonu
The 49ers are in a tough spot with Okuayinonu. He has missed the last couple of weeks with a groin injury. He is not likely to miss the entire year, but if he is out for the first few weeks, the question is, how much do they value him as depth to keep him on the roster?
Okuayinonu would have to make the initial 53-man roster to be placed on the IR with a designation to return. If he is placed on the IR before then, his season is over. Could San Francisco tell a veteran to wait in the parking lot after being cut just to re-sign them after Okuayinonu is placed on the IR to return? Is he healthy enough to make the roster? Are the gymnastics not worth it on his timetable?
Drew Moss
The rookie UDFA has played well in the preseason and is making a strong case for the roster. The question will come down to whether they think Nick Zakelj can play center in a pinch. Connor Colby appears to be the backup left guard, and Zakelj has been working as the backup right guard and center.
Drew Moss works with the second team, and so does Matt Hennessy. So, if they want the rookie UDFA, they will likely cut Hennessy. That would mean if Jake Brendel got hurt in a game, Zakelj would have to play center. Do they like Moss that much, or do they still prefer Hennessy?
Sebastian Valdez
Another rookie UDFA who has a shot at making the roster. On one end, the depth chart is pretty deep here. On the other hand, everyone ahead of him has questions. Jordan Elliott and the two draft picks are locks. Both Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson have worked ahead of Valdez, and then there is Kevin Givens. Givens is in a spot similar to Okuayinonu, where he will have to make the initial 53-man roster to return this year. Does that numbers game leave Valdez off? Or does Valdez stick while they cut and re-sign another veteran?