Who are the 49ers roster locks after first preseason game?

These players almost certainly will make the team.

Parker Hurley

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (14) and Brock Purdy (13) throw during a passing drill on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Before the San Francisco 49ers opened up the preseason, we identified the locks on the roster and got to 43. With some injuries and performances that will move players on and off, what does the roster outlook appear to be now?

Quarterback (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

There are no debates, and the third quarterback for the practice squad may end up being on another roster. 

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49er
Running Back (4): Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Kyle Juszcyk 

Guerendo and James have injury questions, but both may be back early enough not to get an injury designation. Patrick Taylor and Corey Kiner are fighting for the last spot. 

Demarcus Robinso
Wide Receiver (5): Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, 

With Brandon Aiyuk likely getting an injury designation that will hold him out for the first few weeks, the team has an extra spot at wide receiver. Will it be rookie Junior Bergen or veteran Russell Gage?

George Kittle, 49er
Tight End (2): George Kittle, Luke Farrell

Between Ross Dwelley, Jake Tonges, and Brayden Willis, they will keep at least one and likely two. However, which two make the roster is not decided yet. 

San francisco 49ers
Offensive Line (8): Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Matt Hennessy 

The question is less about whether any of these eight are locks and more about whether one or two more linemen will make it in addition to them. 

Kalia Davi
Interior Defensive Line (5): Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens, CJ West, Alfred Collins, Kalia Davis

At this point, it is hard to say that Kalia Davis is anything but a lock. The question is whether Kevin Givens injury is so serious that he misses the season. 

Nick Bosa, Bryce Huf
Edge Rushers (4): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff

This is cut and dry with the injury to Sam Okuayinonu. 

Nick Martin, 49er
Linebacker (5): Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune, Luke Gifford

Between Curtis Robinson, Jalen Graham, and Stone Blanton, one linebacker will make the roster. The question is which one. 

San Francisco 49ers, Deommodore Lenoi
Cornerback (4): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Tre Brown, Upton Stout

The 49ers are likely to keep six cornerbacks. They have Darrell Luter, Dallis Flowers, Chase Lucas and Jakob Robinson. All of them are playing well enough to make the roster. 

Ji'Ayir Brow
Safety (4): Jason Pinnock, Richie Grant, Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown 

Malik Mustapha is going to head to the PUP which will make this clear. 

Special Teams (3): Jake Moody, Thomas Morestead, Jon Weeks 

After 43 locks on the roster before the preseason, there are now 46 of the 53 players locked down. There are still seven spots open. With 21 offensive players and 22 defensive players listed as locks, both sides of the ball will have competition over the next two weeks. 

Published
