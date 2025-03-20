Former 49ers Cornerback Signs with the Detroit Lions
The 49ers just lost another veteran.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has signed with the Detroit Lions according to The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Ya-Sin spent last season with the 49ers and appeared in 13 games but started none. Mostly, he played on the worst special-teams unit in the NFL. So it makes sense why the 49ers let him go.
Ya-Sin came to the 49ers last offseason along with a group of veterans who no longer are on the team. Those veterans are Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins and De'Vondre Campbell.
It's unclear who wanted those players in the first place, but last offseason, the 49ers' defensive coordinator was Nick Sorensen and their assistant head coach was Brandon Staley. They probably were partially responsible for those signings.
Now those two coaches are gone and have been replaced by Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley, respectively. And those two have no connection to Campbell, Collins, Floyd or Ya-Sin, so they're out. Saleh and Bradley will find their own guys.
Last season, the 49ers were coming off a Super Bowl loss, so they filled out their roster with journeymen veterans, a plan which backfired.
This year, the plan is to fill out the roster with cheap rookies and hope for better results. Look for the 49ers to draft a cornerback to compete with Tre Brown and Darrell Luter Jr. The winner of the competition will be the No. 3 cornerback behind Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.
