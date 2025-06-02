Former 49ers Third-Round RB Signs With the Titans
Drafting running backs in the third round has never worked out for the San Francisco 49ers.
The last one drafted was Tyrion Davis-Price in 2022. Davis-Price barely lasted two seasons with the 49ers. He didn't even make it to the end of his second season.
That is how much of a wasted pick he was. Luckily for Davis-Price, he was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was more of a depth piece and was recently cut.
Now, he has found a new home with the hopes of saving his career. The 49ers' former third-round running back is signing with the Tennessee Titans on a two-year deal.
Interestingly, the Titans gave him a two-year deal, but perhaps they see him as an adequate depth player. He proved fine in that role with the Eagles in 2024.
Plus, the Titans have an extremely questionable running back room. Tony Pollard is decent, but he isn't an every-down player. He needs to be rotated in and out.
Tyjae Spears is an interesting player with some explosiveness, but he is in the same boat as Pollard. He is best in a rotational role.
Davis-Price is a different style of runner from those two. He is a bruiser back, so he could be used in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
He is going to have to prove he deserves a roster spot first. But perhaps by now, the former 49ers' third-round pick has enough experience to crack at least a No. 3 spot.
Hopefully, the 49ers have enough failed experiences that prohibit them from drafting a running back in the third round ever again.