Four Running Backs that the 49ers Could Sign to Replace Brian Robinson

The San Francisco 49ers proved that a power back behind Christian McCaffrey is the best use of their backup running back slot. The team traded for Brian Robinson Jr. last season, but he is a free agent and is no lock to return. If they lose out on Robinson, there are a few names that could serve the same role.

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier has spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, mostly as a backup to Bijan Robinson. His role was very similar to what the 49ers asked of Brian Robinson, and he has been very efficient there. The question will be whether or not he thinks he can take on more of a workload in a split backfield, or if he feels this complementary role is best for him.

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Najee Harris

Harris tore his Achilles, but he did it so early into the season that he should be back in time for the start of the season. Harris will be 28 years old, and he is a former first-round pick, so the talent is there, and the ability to get back from the injury can be done as well.

Harris grew up in the Bay Area, and while his career has not gone the route he wanted, he could return home and turn his image around as the power threat next to McCaffrey. This is still a player who had over 200 touches in his first four seasons. He would do well as a backup.

Nick Chubb

Chubb is going to be 31 years old this season, and he was not looking explosive with the Houston Texans as he was in recent years with the Cleveland Browns. It is looking like the injuries are catching up to him.

Still, he did post a 48.4% success rate, which is more than fine given the number of carries he is expected to get with the 49ers. Beyond that, how can the 49ers pass up a chance to have Chubb next to McCaffrey for one season?

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

AJ Dillon

Dillon had a season-ending injury in 2024 and was replaced by Tank Bigsby in 2025, causing him to hardly see the field. However, he is now more than a year removed from the injury, and in the right offense, his combination of size and power can come in handy. Dillon had over 175 carries every season from 2021 to 2023. Now that he is healthy again, he could work in a backup role and take advantage of less carries.