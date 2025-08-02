All 49ers

Four 49ers who have been too quiet to start training camp

Time for these four players to make some noise.

Parker Hurley

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Training camp is a chance for players to move up the depth chart, roster, or just the quality of their play entering the season. In 2025, the San Francisco 49ers have plenty of positions and roster spots up for grabs. However, some players have been too quiet to take advantage. Who needs to step up, or at the very least, get onto the field?

4. Yetur Gross-Matos 

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) on the sidelines during the third quarter against New England.
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) on the sidelines during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Injuries have been a trend for Yetur Gross-Matos during his time with the 49ers, and have seeped from his first year into Year 2. It is hard to knock Gross-Matos for not standing out because he has not practiced at all. Still, he is a significant part of this pass-rush.

They have Nick Bosa, a first-round rookie and a pass-rush specialist. If Mykel Williams does not hit the ground running, this unit could end up looking very thin. They are going to need real snaps from Gross-Matos. Is this a sign of things to come, or are they protecting him to stay healthy this year?

3. Ji’Ayir Brown

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The third-year safety saw injuries lead to him starting during his first two years. This summer does not appear to be leading to the same. The 49ers signed both Richie Grant and Jason Pinnock in free agency, and all reports are that both have outshone Brown when they have all been on the field. Did he already lose his starting job, or can he hold off one of Grant and Pinnock?

2. Andre Dillard

NFL Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Andre Dillard
NFL Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Andre Dillard / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Dillard is a free agent signing, and like Gross-Matos, he simply has not played, which has made his evaluation tough. His current NFL career has him looking like a bust.

The 49ers have depth at guard, and if Spencer Burford looks close to as good as Dillard as the backup tackle, there is little reason for the former first-round pick to make the team. Would the 49ers be comfortable cutting Dillard? Would he be able to circle back to the practice squad at this point?

1. Ricky Pearsall 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall had a rocky first season that could be explained away. However, he has done the exact opposite of hitting the ground running to this point. He has been banged up, too, but has been getting worked back in. Like his rookie season, even when he is on the field, he is not standing out, which hurts. Can he take the step, or is the 49ers wide receiver unit going to look thin?

