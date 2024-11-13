All 49ers

Four Star 49ers Players Miss the First Week 11 Practice

A handful of players were absent from the first Week 11 practice for the 49ers with four of them being star players.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Quite a few players were missing in action for the San Francisco 49ers' first practice of Week 11 on Wednesday.

Headlining the list of players that are out are four stars on the team. The four star 49ers players who were absent are George Kittle (hamstring), Nick Bosa (hip), Trent Williams (ankle, wrist), and Charvarius Ward (personal). Being without four starters at practice, especially star players is usually a concern.

However, there isn't anything to worry about yet. The only worry will stem from Kittle and Bosa. Williams usually misses the first practice of the week anyway for a vet day, so he should be fine. Ward is still away from the team due to the unfortunate passing of his daughter.

So, that leaves the monitoring of Kittle and Bosa. Kittle tweaked his hamstring in the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's never great to hear that a hamstring is bothering a player, but that is why the 49ers are holding him out of practice Wednesday. When and if he returns to practice, he will likely be limited this week.

Bosa injured his hip in practice last week and was played through it against the Buccaneers. Kyle Shanahan seemed to have a bit of concern in his last press conference before Week 10. But now he he doesn't sound as worried about it along with Kittle.

"Not too high," said Shanahan on level of concern with Kittle and Bosa. "Bosa was able to get through it last week. Kittle, I expect to have him out there tomorrow. It's just irritated. We'll be smart today, but you never know how the week goes. But I feel pretty good about both of them."

Other players who were held out of Wednesday's practice were Kevin Givens (groin) and Mitch Wishnowsky (back). The 49ers signed former Packers punter Pat O'Donnell, which is an indication that Wishnowsky will be ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks. He and Givens will need to get in at least one practice to give themselves a chance to play this week.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
