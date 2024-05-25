All 49ers

Fred Warmer Strongly Believes the 49ers Will Win a Super Bowl Soon

Heartbreak has become a common theme for the San Francisco 49ers since 2019.

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
They have been so close to appearing and winning a Super Bowl numerous times. Suffering so many heartbreaking losses like that could break down the players and coaches.

However, it doesn't seem it bothers the 49ers and it won't start after this most recent Super Bowl loss. At least, according to star linebacker Fred Warner. He recently spoke to NFL Network where he said despite all of the heartbreak, he still firmly believes the 49ers will win a Super Bowl soon.

"It’s not a matter of 'if' in my mind, it’s a matter of 'when' when we do go win one," said Warner. “I think the key is to continue to find guys who are finishers. You want to bring in cats who can finish. The guys who are here, you want to have an internal look at yourself and be like, ‘how can I be better for this team?’ I’ve looked at myself, even when I had a good year last year, how can I be better for that moment to where I punch a ball out? Force an interception. I don’t know, just help finish the game for my team.”

Warner has to have that mentality and it is good that he does. There is definitely a concern that the 49ers will have an emotional letdown in the upcoming 2024 season. All of the heartbreak has to wane on them and make them lose that fire.

But it appears to still give them that. They will certainly need that fire to be raging to finally get over the hump.

