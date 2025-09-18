Fred Warner Could Break a 49ers Franchise Record in Week 3
The San Francisco 49ers edged out the New Orleans Saints 26-21 in Week 2. Despite injuries on both sides of the ball, the team has managed a 2-0 record, signalling two performances to be proud of.
And, as expected, linebacker Fred Warner once again delivered an exceptional performance. It’s in his DNA to step up in the big moments. Even Trent Williams shared that his input helped change the game.
But one key talking point within that game is that Warner is on the brink of setting another franchise record in red and gold.
Warner's one forced fumble away from overtaking Patrick Willis
Everyone knows that Patrick Willis is one of the greatest linebackers of all time, let alone for this organization.
To have legendary linebackers such as Willis and Warner emerge essentially back-to-back in franchise history is a miracle.
Warner posted a record-tying 16th forced fumble on Sunday, putting him just one away from setting the all-time San Francisco 49ers record of 17 since forced fumbles became an official stat in 1994.
His stat line of 11 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery made him the first player to record all of these in a single game since he accomplished the same feat back in 2020.
Warner is the gift that keeps on giving
Warner’s legacy continues to grow, as his one pass defended in New Orleans now places him first all-time among 49ers linebackers, surpassing Willis.
It’s wild to think that at just 28 years old, Warner is already setting franchise records and matching the career achievements of Willis.
Willis played only eight years at the highest level; Warner is currently in his eighth. With every game and every record, he embodies what the 49ers organization stands for — and he may go even further, setting stats that could stand for decades to come.
This is by no means a knock on Willis. He’ll always be remembered with deep respect and fondness, fully deserving every accolade he received both during and after his playing days.
Warner walks straight into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the 49ers Hall of Fame. No debate is needed. He’s the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, yet his hunger hasn’t changed one bit. The money hasn’t changed him.
With four Pro Bowl appearances and a First-Team All-Pro selection already under his belt, Warner is well on track to surpass Willis’ seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro honors.