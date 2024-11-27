All 49ers

Fred Warner Has been Playing Through an Ankle Fracture Since Week 4

Here's what Warner said about the injury Wednesday in the locker room.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Through the first four weeks of the season, Fred Warner was the front-runner to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Then he injured his ankle Week 4 against the Patriots. He left the game at halftime, returned the following week and hasn't missed a snap since. But he hasn't been himself. In fact, he has been a liability at times -- missing tackles and giving up catches.

And that's because he has been playing through an ankle fracture. Here's what Warner said about the injury Wednesday in the locker room.

Q: Is your ankle injury behind you?

WARNER: "No, it's something I deal with every game. I get on that table before the game and get it shot up every single game just to be able to roll. It's not an excuse. It's just what it is. It's the NFL. You're not going to be healthy. You have to go out there and find ways to execute and play at a high level to win every single week."

Q: Will that continue for the rest of the season?

WARNER: "We'll see. Every week I'm just trying to get a little bit better."

Q: Is it something that only will heal with time off and not playing football?

WARNER: "Yeah, it was a fracture when I sprained it, so anytime you fracture a bone, if you continue to play on it, the bone is not going to be able to heal itself. Just have to continue to fight through."

Q: So you did fracture your ankle earlier this year?

WARNER: "I probably shouldn't get too into it. I probably already made a mistake by saying all of this, but yeah, back when I hurt it, there was a bone fracture."

Q: In that Patriots game?

WARNER: "Yeah."

