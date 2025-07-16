Fred Warner is the Only 49ers Player in PFF's Top 50 So Far
Oh, how the 49ers have fallen.
Just a couple years ago, they had arguably the most talented roster in the NFL. It was so good, people were saying it might be the best roster in 49ers franchise history. That was before they lost the Super Bowl, of course.
Now, they're coming off a 6-11 season and an offseason in which nine starting players left for other teams. And the replacements mostly are rookies. Which means the rest of the 49ers' roster now is old and top-heavy.
That's why Fred Warner so far is the only 49ers player who ranks in Pro Football Focus' top 50 NFL players heading into the 2025 season. He comes in at No. 24. Keep in mind, players 1 through 20 will be released at a later date.
"Given his production in San Francisco, especially over the past five years, Warner has cemented himself as the NFL’s top linebacker," writes PFF. "He’s finished among the top five linebackers in overall grade every year since 2019, including a first-place ranking in 2020 and second-place finishes in each of the last three seasons. Equally dominant against the run and in coverage, Warner has earned 80.0-plus grades in both facets each of the past three years."
It's intersting that George Kittle didn't make the list, but neither did any other tight ends. What's most notable is that Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa all were snubbed. Two years ago, those were the 49ers' three best players. Now, they're all declining. Of course, it's possible some of them will be ranked in the top 20. We'll find out soon.
Perhaps a revamped defensive line will help Bosa, and maybe better health will allow McCaffrey to have a bounce-back season, but Williams is 37.
The 49ers need to find some heir apparents for these players.