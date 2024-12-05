All 49ers

Fred Warner Says the 49ers Run Defense is Beating Itself

The 49ers are only as good as their run defense this season.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers are only as good as their run defense this season.

Sure, they have lots of injuries and issues. But despite all that, when they play good run defense, they generally win. And when they don't play good run defense, they generally lose.

In five wins this season, the 49ers defense has given up just 71.8 rushing yards per game. That's good. But in their seven losses, they've given up a whopping 154.3 rushing yard per game. That's terrible.

Run defense has less to do with talent and more to do with effort and attention to detail. And clearly the 49ers' effort and attention to detail have been inconsistent.

Here's what All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said about the run defense this week in the locker room.

Q: The run defense has struggled the past two games. How difficult has this been for you?

WARNER: "It has been so frustrating because I know what it's supposed to look like and that's not it. Having played dominant defense here for so long, you know what it's supposed to look like and you think you're doing things the right way throughout the week to give yourself the best chance to go out there and play dominant and have a chance of winning the game. And things aren't going how you want them to. You have to look internally to see how you can be better individually and then look as a group how to be better. You just have to be on it."

Q: How do you plan on fixing the run defense?

WARNER: "It comes down to everybody just doing their job as simple as that sounds. There's plays where we're not all aligned and we're not all on the same page when it comes to the call. We as players have to be on it. And not just or the first series on the second series -- all the way through a game. We have to hold ourselves to a high standard and play exactly how we know how to play."

Q: Is it stick with your assignments and doing what you're supposed to do instead of trying to make a play?

WARNER: "It's a combination of things, but at the end of the day, the small details that we're giving up that should be non-negotiables are showing up in terms of mistakes being made. We can put up with a guy on their team making an outstanding play. But at the end of the day, if we're beating ourselves, we're never going to give ourselves a chance to win."

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News