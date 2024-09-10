Game Analysis: Jordan Mason and the 49ers OL Ground the Jets 32-19
The 49ers answered every question coming into the opener with Jordan Mason running for 147 yards as the 49ers offensive line dominated the New York Jets in a 32-19 win.
Christian McCaffrey was put on the inactive list before the game and Mason took full advantage nearly going for 150 yards with two of his longest runs called back on holding penalties.
Mason was running for an audience of one, and Kyle Shanahan will have to give some thought on how best to incorporate Mason in the offense once McCaffrey returns.
Just using Mason as a closer is not a large enough role. Shanahan faces the good problem of having more talent than he may have anticipated at running back. He now has a thunder and lightning tandem and will need to optimize both.
49ERS ON OFFENSE
Shanahan was concerned about the offense only having a week of practice together. The 49ers opened with a three-and-out series and then scored on their next eight possessions.
Game Balls
Jordan Mason – 28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown. Mason’s punishing downhill running style worked inside and outside. The Jets had no answer for him.
Chris Foerster and the Offensive Line – The line and their coach delivered despite only a week of prep. My concerns of Aaron Banks vs. Quinnen Williams were unfounded as the Niners made Williams disappear, just three tackles and a quarterback hit. Rookie Dominic Puni led the team in run blocking win rate at 82.1% and Trent Williams proved he put in the work outside of camp, giving up no pressures in 33 dropback snaps.
The line found synchronicity quickly. On a nine-yard Mason run in the early 2nd quarter, all five fired off the line at a right angle and won their blocks in an impressive show of coordination.
The Jets switched to a five-man front and still couldn’t stop Mason.
Kyle Shanahan – The offensive starters hadn’t played together since the Super Bowl, and it only took one drive to work off the rust as they clicked the rest of the night. A Niners offense that feeds on confidence and momentum is rolling heading into Week 2.
Jauan Jennings – Led the team in receptions with five catches for 64 yards.
Jake Moody - 6-for-6 on field goals with two over 50 including the bank shot.
Adjustments
The challenge for Shanahan going forward will be to find balanced distribution with two highly capable backs and a growing group of targets. Credit to Shanahan in recognizing that Kyle Juszczyk was uncovered on one play and then throwing to him deep soon thereafter on a 34-yard catch. Juszczyk needs to be utilized more in the passing game.
Deebo Samuel was arguably overused in this game. Part of that could have been Isaac Guerendo not being fully healthy. I was surprised to see no role for Jacob Cowing. George Kittle needs more targets. Brandon Aiyuk will need to get up to full readiness, the drop in the end zone on a beautiful throw from Brock Purdy did him no favors in getting more targets.
49ERS ON DEFENSE
Aaron Rodgers led the Jets to an early touchdown drive taking advantage of the 49ers playing soft zone coverage. After the Niners adjusted, Rodgers was too locked in on his primary targets and New York’s offense sputtered.
Game Balls
Fred Warner – Knowing he needed to step up without Dre Greenlaw, Warner led the team in tackles with seven and flew to the ball. Breece Hall had 16 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 39. Hall needed to produce more. Warner made sure he didn’t.
Leonard Floyd – A sack and a pressure that led to a Rodgers interception. A great start.
Nick Sorensen – The Jets first touchdown drive leveraged the Niners playing soft zone and Rodgers finding Garrett Wilson. After that, Sorensen utilized tighter coverage and masking on 3rd downs that had the Jets confused and flustered.
The run defense was cohesive with effective play upfront, a good game from De’Vondre Campbell, and solid run support from the secondary.
Adjustments
Minnesota gave up just one sack to the Giants, the Niners will need to apply more consistent pressure to turn Sam Darnold over. Darnold struggles in a crowded pocket.
Next Week
Minnesota is rebuilding but beat a hapless Giants team 28-6. The Vikings have a solid offensive line that led Aaron Jones to 94 yards on just 14 carries, and they have the best receiver in the game in Justin Jefferson. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has succeeded against the Niners and loves to blitz. If the 49ers maintain their execution from opening night they should beat the Vikings.
The current betting line has the Niners as 5.5-point favorites on the road.