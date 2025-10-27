George Kittle didn’t mince words about 49ers offense after loss to Texans
The San Francisco 49ers fell short on the road, losing 26–15 to the Houston Texans. It was their worst defeat of the season, but it highlighted multiple areas of improvement.
In the first half, the 49ers' start was bleak, to say the least. In their first two drives, they went three-and-out twice. The offensive line was simply nonexistent, and Christian McCaffrey delivered one of his worst performances.
The second half showed some minor improvements, but ultimately, the 49ers proved to be the inferior side in this matchup.
George Kittle made his feelings clear after the loss, his first defeat of the season since returning from a Week 1 hamstring injury.
George Kittle calls for accountability from the offense
Kittle’s touchdown catch late in the first half proved to be one of the few offensive highlights of the game. Mac Jones delivered a brilliant throw between two defenders, and Kittle made the grab to score on National Tight Ends Day.
Jake Tonges added another touchdown later on, but by that point, the game slipped away from them.
Kittle admitted that the reason for the defeat rested on the shoulders of the offense, as the young and largely inexperienced defense had to navigate the vast majority of the possession, which ultimately proved too much for them to handle.
"The first half is tough because we had 12 plays in the first half until the last drive," he told reporters post-game.
"We didn't do anything to help our defense in the entire first half. I thought our defense was playing at a really high level. They were doing bend but don't break. Their kicker had four field goals. They didn't punt once either, right?
"I thought our defense played really well for the pieces lost during the game and guys who were missing. They were flying around, hitting people. If you're holding a team to four field goals and two touchdowns our offense has to score points.
"When you're three and out, we're not doing anything to help our young defense who is adjusting and trying to figure out the way they want to play football.
"This is really on the offense. We have a veteran offense that needs to score. Yes, we're missing some key guys, obviously, but we have to score points. I just want to get back out there and play more football because that was a horrible first half.
"It was a really bad performance by our offense, and we left our young defense out to dry today. I was very proud of how our defense played today."