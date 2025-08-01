The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Another Rookie Goes Down
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 8 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the 49ers are missing both starting cornerbacks (Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green), both starting wide receivers (Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings), and both of their starting safeties (Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown).
In addition, rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins missed his first practice of the offseason with an undisclosed injury.
THE GOOD
Free safety Jason Pinnock
Intercepted Brock Purdy's second pass of team drills, Purdy was trying to hit Russell Gage 20 yards downfield. Pinnock read Purdy's eyes and broke on the ball before Gage could turn his head around. Pinnock has now intercepted Purdy twice in camp, plus he tipped another pass which was intercepted by Dee Winters. Pinnock is having a terrific camp and is a lock to start Week 1 at free safety. He's the best safety on the team not named Malik Mustapha, who's out until roughly midseason.
Quarterback Brock Purdy
Completed 11 of 15 pass attempts with one interception. Two of his misses were long throws downfield to Christian McCaffrey, who wasn't open (more on him in a minute). Purdy's best throw either was a 25-yard completion to George Kittle, who was running a crossing route, or a 25-yard completion to Kyle Juszczyk, who was running a wheel route. Purdy is playing very well, considering his top wide receivers are out. Still, he now has thrown five picks in seven practices. He needs to force fewer passes and scramble when no one is open, because he's running very well. Kyle Shanahan even has begun to call runs for Purdy during team drills, which is new.
Quarterback Mac Jones
Completed 13 of 18 passes with one interception that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. He looks like he has been in Kyle Shanahan's system for years. Before the snap, he knows where everyone is supposed to line up and often tells people to move if they're in the wrong spot. After the snap, he gets rid of the ball quickly and on time. He processes extremely fast, he's accurate and he has as much touch as Purdy. He even scrambled a few times today. He's not a complete statue like Jimmy Garoppolo.
Defensive tackle Alfred Collins
He has a long way to go as a pass-rusher, but he's improving. He missed all of OTAs and minicamp, so he's starting from Square 1. Yesterday, he would bull rush an offensive lineman during 1-on-1s, get blocked and give up. Today when he reached a stalemate, he actually used his long arms and violent hands to throw the offensive lineman off him. Progress.
Defensive tackle C.J. West
Officially starting to draw double-teams during 11-on-11 team drills. He's by far the best defensive tackle on the team, and he's still playing with the third-stringers, which is hilarious. He'll be starting by Week 2 at the latest. After practice, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh acknowledged that West will be in the NFL for a long time, and I agree. He's better than the player they compared him to when they drafted him, and that's D.J. Jones.
Nickelback Upton Stout
He's still a work in progress in man-to-man coverage -- he keeps getting beaten by Russell Gage during 1-on-1s. But during team drills, Stout is always around the ball. He seems fearless and violent. I predict he'll be one of the defense's hardest hitters this year.
Strong safety Marques Sigle
Played with the second-string defense, broke up a pass and caused Demarcus Robinson to drop a pass over the middle because he heard Sigle's footsteps. He's not the biggest safety, but he's explosive.
8. Wide receiver Junior Bergen
Took reps with the starters during 11-on-11. Didn't get the ball, but it seems like he is going to make the team. He's their primary return man, plus he might become their gadget guy on offense. They don't currently have a gadget receiver to replace what Deebo Samuel did for them. Jacob Cowing could be that guy, but he's injured.
THE NOT SO GOOD
Wide receiver Jordan Watkins
Missed practice with an undisclosed injury. We'll find out what it is the next time Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media. This is the first practice Watkins has missed this offseason. He had been one of the 49ers' most consistent and durable receivers until today. They can't afford to lose any more players at this position. They're already extremely thin.
Strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Also missed practice with an undisclosed injury. Richie Grant started in his place. Brown is trying to get his career back on track after having a sophomore slump in 2024. Unfortunately for him, he's now injured, and he's not playing as well as Pinnock. So when Malik Mustapha returns midseason from his knee injury, Brown probably will be the one who goes to the bench.
Defensive end Mykel Williams
He participated in team drills and appeared to beat Dominick Puni once to sack Brock Purdy. But Williams did not participate in 1-on-1, and at times he had a slight limp. He looks like he's playing through an ankle injury, which is commendable. But it feels like he has been playing through an ankle injury for the past year. When will it fully recover?
Running back Christian McCaffrey
Has had a quiet training camp despite practicing most days. Today, Brock Purdy threw McCaffrey two passes deep down the field and McCaffrey caught neither of them, because he wasn't open. First, Fred Warner shut him down, and then Jason Pinnock put the clamps on him. McCaffrey looks like a 29-year-old running back who is coming off an injury-riddled season and has more than 2,000 touches in his professional career. He doesn't look like the Offensive Player of the Year.
Right tackle Colton McKivitz
Here's how every pass play starts during 11-on-11s. Colton McKivitz gives up a sack to Nick Bosa, who runs by Brock Purdy and taps him on the shoulder, forcing Purdy to step up in the pocket. It's incredible that McKivitz is entering his third season as the starting right tackle. He wouldn't start for many other teams.
Defensive end Nick Bosa
How is Bosa in the not-so-good section if he beat McKivitz for a dozen sacks during team drills? Good question. Bosa shouldn't have picked on McKivitz all practice. McKivitz is light work for Bosa. He didn't get better by beating that stiff. On the other side of the offensive line was future Hall of Famer Trent Williams, who doesn't always practice. When he does, Bosa should face him. That's how iron sharpens iron. When Bosa faces McKivitz, he's going against the football equivalent of styrofoam.
Guard Connor Colby
He might be an elite run blocker -- I have no idea, we'll find out during the preseason -- but he definitely isn't the best pass protector on the team. In fact, he might be the worst. He simply isn't big enough or strong enough to anchor against NFL defensive linemen. At least not yet.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. The rookies who are performing the best in training camp so far are Mykel Williams, C.J. West, Nick Martin and Upton Stout. Those four should start right away. Alfred Collins might not be ready.
2. Mac Jones is decidedly further along in his first year with the 49ers than Sam Darnold was when he joined the 49ers in 2023. And Darnold is now a successful starting quarterback. Maybe Jones will be too one day.
3. The 49ers will have another practice tomorrow before taking the day off on Sunday.