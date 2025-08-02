The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Bosa Out, RB Hurt, WR Shines
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just wrapped up Day 9 of training camp. Here's who stood out.
Keep in mind, Nick Bosa and Colton McKivitz were not out on the field (more on them in a minute), and a running back left practice early. I'll reveal who down below in the not-so-good section.
THE GOOD
1. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
He essentially was the offense. He caught five passes and ran the ball twice for good measure. Yesterday, Brock Purdy said he and Pearsall just have to get their timing down together. It appears they have done just that. Purdy was throwing the ball to Pearsall before he made his break and Pearsall was exactly where he was supposed to be. If he stays healthy, he's going to have a terrific season and lead the 49ers in catches and receiving yards. To be fair, both Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green are out, so Pearsall didn't face any starters. Still, he moved like a Pro Bowler. Too bad he didn't get more playing last season instead of Deebo Samuel.
2. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
Returned to practice after missing Friday's session, and caught a 20-yard pass from Brock Purdy after running a post route and beating undrafted rookie Jakob Robinson (more on him in a minute). Other than Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, Watkins clearly has been the 49ers' best wide receiver in camp. Like Pearsall, he just has to learn the 49ers' system, but he seems to be picking it up quickly.
3. Cornerback Jakob Robinson.
He was the only defensive back who broke up a pass today. It was 3rd and 9, and he was covering Watkins, who ran a curl route. Robinson ran the route for Watkins and batted down the ball. He should make the team. He's better than Darrell Luter Jr., Dallis Flowers and Tre Brown.
4. Guard Dominick Puni.
The only offensive lineman who won multiple reps during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. Puni is a terrific player who always holds his own even if he loses. As opposed to Jake Brendel, who lost to Jordan Elliott today.
5. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins.
Won two of his reps during 1-on-1s, which is progress. He's starting to play with more violence. He even used a swim move today. Now, the next step for him is learning to use his length. His arms are almost 35 inches long -- there's no reason any offensive lineman ever should get his hands on Collins. Collins should be able to extend his arms, lock them out and shed the block. That's why Arik Armstead did during 1-on-1s. He wasn't an elite pass rusher, but he always won during that drill.
6. Quarterback Brock Purdy.
Completed all 11 of his pass attempts. Granted, the defense didn't have Bosa, Lenoir or Green, but he can't control. All he can control is his accuracy and decision-making, both of which were flawless today. Respect.
7. Quarterback Mac Jones.
Completed 9 of 11 pass attempts, which is good, but not Purdy good. What I liked most about Jones is that he changed a play at the line of scrimmage by tapping his helmet. He clearly knows the offense, which is impressive, because most quarterbacks take two years to get it down.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Defensive end Nick Bosa.
Missed practice. The 49ers didn't say why. We'll find out when Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media on Monday. It's possible the 49ers gave him a rest day, but Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey didn't have the day off -- they practiced. And those three usually take the same days off, so I'm curious. Bosa played through oblique injuries for half last season and missed three games.
2. Running back Isaac Guerendo.
Appeared to injure his shoulder during a special teams drill and did not return to practice. He now is the second running back on the roster who has gotten injured this week. The first was rookie Jordan James. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers sign another running back to be a camp body. Remember, they signed Ameer Abdullah earlier this week.
3. Offensive tackle Colton McKivitz.
Missed practice and the 49ers didn't say why. He's too young to have a rest day, right? It's not like he's Trent Williams or anything. He needs as much practice as he can get. And the 49ers need him back as soon as possible, because the starting right tackle today was Austin Pleasants, who got forklifted into the pocket by former UFL defensive end Jaylen Allen during 1-on-1s.
4. Cornerback Tre Brown.
Started at left cornerback in place of the injured Deommodore Lenoir and gave up a 25-yard catch over the middle to Pearsall on the first throw of team drills. Which is par for the course for Brown. He's having a rough camp. If he has to play at all this season, the 49ers are in trouble.
5. Defensive end Mykel Williams.
He sets a mean edge, but he's not developing as pass rusher as quickly as he should because he hasn't participated in the 1-on-1 pass-rush drills since he missed a practice with an ankle injury. It's the same ankle that bothered him all of last season -- I asked him today, and he confirmed. Surely, the 49ers thought his ankle injury wouldn't linger this long, but it has. Not great.
6. Defensive tackle C.J. West.
For the first time all offseason, he lost most of his reps during 1-on-1s. He looked exhausted, which is fair, because usually no one works harder than he does in this drill. So, I'll give him a pass for today.
7. Kicker Jake Moody
Needed to make a 54-yard field goal to keep pace with Greg Joseph, who made all four of his kicks today. So, the pressure was on. And Moody pushed the field goal attempt wide right. Now, he has missed three field goal attempts in camp while Joseph has missed just two. It looks like Joseph is going to win this competition, unless Moody turns it around soon.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. The 49ers have some promising young players in their front seven, but their defense will get destroyed if Lenoir and Green aren't healthy, because their backup cornerbacks are struggling, with the exception of undrafted rookie Jakob Robinson.
2. Neither Tanner Mordecai nor Carter Bradley is good enough to make the 53-man roster as the third quarterback. They should go to the practice squad.
3. Tomorrow is the players' day off. Then they'll practice on Monday and Tuesday, have a walk-through on Wednesday, practice against the Broncos on Thursday, take Friday off and play Denver in their first preseason game on Saturday.