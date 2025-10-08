All 49ers

Grading San Francisco 49ers offensive line through 5 games

It's time to take stock.

Parker Hurley

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line has played five games, there is enough of a sample to dig into the individual analysis of these players. How has the 49ers offensive line looked so far?

Trent Williams

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks Arizona Car
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Williams has been solid, but just a notch below his typical, elite level of play that would make him the unanimous best left tackle in the NFL. He has had a few slip-ups here and there in pass protection, particularly in the games against Seattle, Jacksonville, and Los Angeles. 

He looked rusty in Week 1, but beyond that, he has still been a high-end run blocker. 

Grade: B+

Ben Bartch 

San Francisco 49ers, Ben Bartc
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bartch played all of Week 1 and was fine. He was not spectacular but certainly could have been worse. However, he got hurt 10 snaps into his second game, which will muddy the evaluation.

He is expected back in the next couple of weeks, and while the team hoped that his replacement would take the reins, the team will likely need Bartch healthy if they want to make a playoff run. 

Grade: C

Connor Colby 

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before the game against the Jacksonvi
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It is hard to grade Colby because he is a seventh-round rookie. In most cases, making the team and being active are considered wins. However, if you are grading him as a starter, he is the worst player of the top 22 players.

Colby has looked comfortable in the run scheme, but he loses to speed, power, talented rushers, and no-name players. They have to go back to Bartch at the rate that Colby is playing. 

Grade: F

Jake Brendel 

Jake Brendel, San Francisco 49er
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jake Brendel is a serviceable, replacement-level center. At times, he misses blocks at the second level and is not quite athletic enough to unlock the entirety of the Kyle Shanahan scheme.

However, he has power in the run game and does well picking up stunts in pass protection. 

Grade: C 

Dominick Puni

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Dominick Puni (77) before the game against t
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Puni has been a major disappointment. It is easy to brush this off and say that he came into the season with an injury lingering from the preseason. However, we have to grade him as a starter, and he is not helping in the ways he did as a rookie.

The hope is that he can get healthier as the year goes on because there are flashes, but too many moments where he gets beat clean.

Grade: D

Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49er
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

McKivitz will struggle against the smaller, speedier rushers at times, but overall, he has been passable in pass protection. The team has been very happy with his run blocking as well, which is a big reason why they extended him.

Grade: B

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News