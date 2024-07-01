All 49ers

History Suggests 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Will Not Win a Super Bowl

In three Super Bowls, Shanahan's offense has scored a whopping 9 points in the fourth quarter. That will be his ultimate legacy unless he wins a Super Bowl.

Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Most 49ers fans believe it's merely a matter of time before Kyle Shanahan wins a Super Bowl.

He already has been to three and he hasn't even turned 45 yet. But he lost each game and subsequently joined a group of coaches who never have won a Super Bowl according to NFL.com.

"Following the 49ers' overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, Shanahan became the fifth coach in NFL history to lose his first three Super Bowl appearances as a head coach or coordinator, per NFL Research. None of the previous four coaches ever won a Super Bowl. Shanahan is in hallowed company in that regard, joining the Buffalo Bills' Marv Levy, the Minnesota Vikings' Bud Grant, Ted Marchibroda as an offensive coordinator with Washington and Buffalo, and longtime Vikings defensive coordinator Jerry Burns. Levy and Grant are Hall of Famers, while Marchibroda and Burns are highly regarded, but nevertheless they each fell short of Lombardi glory."

Good news for Shanahan's legacy. Bad news for the 49ers.

Shanahan is so highly regarded that he might just get into the Hall of Fame one day without winning a Super Bowl. Although his dad has three Lombardi Trophies and still isn't in the Hall of Fame yet. And Levy and Grant each won four conference championships as head coaches. Shanahan has won two.

And a major part of Kyle Shanahan's legacy is how he lost his three Super Bowls. In each game, he had an elite offense that got shut down. His offense never has scored more than 22 points in a Super Bowl, and he needed overtime to get to 22.

In three Super Bowls, Shanahan's offense has scored a whopping 9 points in the fourth quarter. That will be his ultimate legacy unless he wins a Super Bowl.

