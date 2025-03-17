How the 49ers Benefit From Limiting Cash Spending
Heavy spenders no longer.
At least, not for this offseason for the 49ers. They are reeling it in, which is why they have allowed all of their prominent free agents to walk.
They also didn't target any prominent outside free agents either. It looks as if they are mailing it in for 2025, but the 49ers still have a strong core to be playoff contenders.
There is no need to panic just yet over the mass exodus. In fact, there is a benefit to the 49ers limiting their cash spending. That benefit is the "checks and balances" placed on Kyle Shanahan.
He no longer has the freedom to tell the likes of Paraag Marathe and his staff to "get it done" with players he wants. If they aren't comfortable with the price, Shanahan will get shutdown or met with resistance.
That is what the 49ers need to avoid getting themselves into so many bad contracts. A significant factor as to why the 49ers have decided not to be big spenders this offseason is because of the deals they have made in the last two years.
Brandon Aiyuk's contract is one that executives (likely Marathe) extremely disliked. That is why the 49ers are open to trading him again this offseason.
They have buyer's remorse and Shanahan can't do anything to step in this time. Restructuring Deebo Samuel's contract in September is another head-scratcher that the 49ers are paying for.
So are the contracts of Javon Hargrave, restructuring Arik Armstead two years ago, and more. The point is that Shanahan is having to relinquish some personnel power.
It was necessary since he is way too close with his players. He wants all of his players to be retained and get paid, but that is too idealistic in the NFL.
There comes a point where certain beloved players have to be cut or traded. But Shanahan wants everyone back. That is why the 49ers have been running it back for the last five years.
No longer will that be the case. It is why they are resetting the cash spending this offseason. They need to transition to a new core.
Right now, their 2025 success hinges on injury-prone star players like Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey. These are also two contract extensions the 49ers may regret to an extent.
Shanahan needed to get checked. If he didn't, the 49ers likely extend Brock Purdy to a lucrative contract that he doesn't deserve.
The 49ers need to be cold-blooded in negotiations and personnel decisions. Shanahan doesn't have it in him unless a player has agitated him.
So, there is a benefit to the cash spending being limited with the power check. It was necessary to keep the 49ers from being as financially reckless as they have been.