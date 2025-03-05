49ers Have Buyer's Remorse With Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk is being mentioned in trade rumors/reports for the second consecutive offseason.
The 49ers are being more mindful of their cash spending this offseason and are reevaluating their deals with current players. ESPN's Adam Schefter stirred the pot on this when he appeared on the Pat McAfee show.
"I think that the 49ers, in their particular financial situation, are open to listening on just about anybody," Schefter said (h/t 49ers Webzone). "And so, if there's a team out there that is willing to take on the Brandon Aiyuk contract, with him coming off the torn ACL, I'm sure they would listen, absolutely."
Schefter isn't the only pundit who's mentioned this. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard has also indicated that 49ers executives weren't too keen on Aiyuk's extension.
It seems the 49ers have buyer's remorse with Aiyuk. This shouldn't be surprising considering how drawn out the contract negotiations were last year.
It was a hesitation due to the discomfort of paying him so much money when he isn't an elite wide receiver. Now, the 49ers will be paying him a high sum coming off a torn ACL and MCL.
The latest reports about the 49ers reevaluating their spending show that ownership and executives aren't going to give Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch total freedom any longer.
I'm sure the likes of Paraag Marathe is saying "I told you so!" to Shanahan and Lynch about paying Aiyuk. The fact that Aiyuk can be acquired means the 49ers don't want to keep paying him and regret doing it.
It's going to take a pretty foolish team to want to acquire Aiyuk for anything more than a fifth-round pick. The injury he's recovering from is extremely concerning.
No team is going to want to forfeit adequate draft capital for a player coming off a significant injury knowing that it is a tossup he will return to his high-level form.
It's never a dull offseason for the 49ers is it?
