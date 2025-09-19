All 49ers

How the 49ers can overcome their biggest problem by far

This issue just won't go away.

Parker Hurley

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 and are favored to get to 3-0 against a division rival. Overall, things are good. However, if there is a problem, it is quite apparent to fans, media, and anyone who watches the team. They cannot stay healthy. 

San Francisco 49ers biggest problem is their injury issues

This is quite clear to Brad Gagnon, who went through the biggest problem for every team through the first two weeks. He wrote that it is the injury status of the roster. 

Problem: Injuries...again

Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Ben Bartch, Kyle Juszczyk. All out.

Christian McCaffrey, Trenton Williams and Jauan Jennings are all hurt, too, but playing through their injuries and surely less than 100 percent. It's the same old for the 49ers

Brad Gagnon

However, his outlook for the 49ers is favorable despite the injuries. 

Outlook: Thank goodness for a laughable schedule. They're 2-0 without having played a home game! But they can't afford to lose to both Arizona and Jacksonville in the Bay Area the next two weeks.

Brad Gagnon

That is the correct way to look at this right now. San Francisco has had some pretty big injuries, and they have been able to weather the storm. Sitting at 2-0 with one win being in the division is not a bad spot to be in. If they can win this week and get to two division wins, they are going to be in a great spot. 

The thought is that they should get healthy at some point, too. If they do, there may not be a better team. 

Brock Pudy is pushing to play in Week 3, and all signs are that he will return in Week 4. George Kittle is expected to miss five weeks at most and is already one game down. Brandon Aiyuk should return sometime between Week 6 and Week 10. 

Trent Williams is rusty, but appears to be mostly healthy, and while Christian McCaffrey had his scare, fans are not afraid of his current injury status. 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Arizona and Jacksonville have started the season looking better than their 2024 records indicate. Still, both teams could be beatable, and neither has statement wins on their resume quite yet. San Francisco will be banged up, but if they can navigate those two games, they have a huge game with the Rams on the road for the Thursday Night Football.

That game could be tough for the team to win, but if they go into it 4-0 and at worst 3-1, they will have three extra days before their Week 6 game. That could be when Kittle returns, that could be when Aiyuk practices, and that could be when the rest of the roster rests and gets healthy. 

These next three weeks may define the 49ers season. If they can get through the Rams game at no worse than 3-2, then you could see the problem get resolved. 

