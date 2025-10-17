How 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Brought Out the Best in Kendrick Bourne
It took Kendrick Bourne multiple weeks to gel back into Kyle Shanahan's system, but the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is now putting up the best numbers of his career.
Bourne delivered back-to-back statement games, posting 142 yards against both the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kendrick Bourne explains how Kyle Shanahan's system has helped him thrive
With Jauan Jennings battling five broken ribs and Ricky Pearsall sidelined by a knee injury, the 49ers are in urgent need of top-tier production at wide receiver, and Bourne is stepping up at the perfect time.
Just five games into the season, Bourne has already surpassed the production from two of his seasons during his first stint with the 49ers.
Bourne credits Shanahan’s belief in him and coaching skills for helping unlock his true potential.
"You want to build your players up. The game is all about coaching. I can't be the player I want to be if I'm not coached to be successful," Bourne shared on The Richard Sherman Podcast.
"It's not easy being a coach. In that meeting, I felt the encouragement, the coaching, the criticism, the constructive criticism. It's important.
"He gave me my first opportunity and that meeting really hit home for me. That was a big part of the success of the LA game because he talked about that the day before.
"When you've got the belief of the coaches, the organization and your teammates, it doesn't matter what the fans say.
"You've got to focus on internally in the building and that meeting was a key factor to that success of that day.
"I'm just thankful for Kyle; he really knows what he's doing. He knows personalities, he knows how to connect. It goes deeper than football, and that's why you see the success he's been having in his coaching career."
Bourne's second stint at San Francisco presents a lifeline
After the New England Patriots released Bourne in August, the 49ers' decision to sign the wide receiver is already paying off, thanks to his performances over the past two weeks.
Despite signing just a one-year, $5 million deal, Bourne has really turned it up, setting personal records along the way. The growth he’s shown will desperately be needed in the coming games to determine if the 49ers are truly contending for the playoffs this season.
The 49ers' injury crisis certainly doesn't guarantee Bourne's future in San Francisco beyond next season, but there should be optimism surrounding his current play, especially with his connection to Mac Jones becoming a main talking point.
Shanahan deserves every credit for revitalising Bourne's career.