Why 49ers TE George Kittle’s PFF Rating Confirms What Everyone Already Knew
George Kittle's 2025 season with the San Francisco 49ers has been a true mixed bag.
On one hand, injuries kept Kittle off the field more this season than in any year since his NFL debut in 2017.
But he didn’t let that derail his season. It was still a good one. He recorded 628 receiving yards in 11 games, hauled in 57 receptions from 69 targets, and scored seven touchdowns.
George Kittle ranked the highest tight end on PFF's 2025 season ratings
"After nine seasons in the NFL, George Kittle remains at the top of the food chain," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote.
"Kittle is the prototypical tight end. He can run-block, he can pass-block, and most of all, he can catch the football.
"Even though he played in just 12 games in 2025 (including the playoffs), Kittle was a force. He caught 58 passes for 634 yards and seven touchdowns, and his 85.3% catch rate was the fourth-highest among tight ends.
"Kittle is just omnipotent at this point. He’s earned a PFF grade of over 90.0 in four of his nine seasons in the NFL, and hasn’t compiled a grade under 84.0 since his rookie season."
Valentine hit the nail on the head: Kittle is the league’s top tight end. The NFL may not always acknowledge it, but he dominates both as a blocker and a receiver.
Kittle’s 2025 season may not have the numbers to back up the hype, as it’s his worst receiving season since his debut, but despite aging and battling injuries, he has maintained his physique in tip-top shape.
The big question mark has for 2026
That said, Kittle is now facing an even bigger setback. His season came to an abrupt end against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs after an Achilles tear, and no one knows what to expect moving forward.
The days when he might be considered the 49ers’ best receiver or post another 1,000-yard season could be over.
What is certain is that his dedication to recovery is extraordinary; he even mentioned the possibility of returning by Week 1.
But he has shown himself to be a world-class performer, even when injuries have plagued his season. Kittle will still play a major role next year, even if he misses some games.
With him on the roster, the 49ers are significantly better on offense, and the league can once again see that Kittle is the best at his position.
