Don't Forget what Mac Jones Previously Said About his 49ers Future
In this story:
Mac Jones’ future with the San Francisco 49ers remains a hot topic, and the conversation isn’t going away anytime soon.
Realistically, he won’t be moved unless a solid trade offer comes in. Jones is worth a second-round pick to the 49ers. No team is likely to offer a first-rounder — but if one somehow does, you take it without hesitation.
Jones has high stocks as he filled in for Brock Purdy and he revived his career, and that second year of his contract is one that the 49ers should and have said will fulfil.
He went 5–3 as a starter, throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns. The numbers were solid, and considering how precarious the 49ers’ season was early on, he handled his opportunities well.
What Mac Jones previously said about his 49ers future
Jones has shared that he will be happy if he stays or goes, regardless of the outcome. Working under Kyle Shanahan has definitely revitalised his career; it's whether he goes this season or likely becomes a starter on good money when his two-year deal is up.
"Look, I signed a two-year deal here, and I've absolutely loved it," Jones said in February. "I got that joy back that I was looking for. I talked about the PhD in football.
"I truly believe that I got that this year. Things I didn't—maybe thought I knew—but I didn't know yet, and Kyle helped me find that. So, I'm looking forward to doing it again next year, but as you know, it's a business, and they have to make a business decision, and I have to, too.
"I love the 49ers, so if I'm here, I'm going to be happy, and if something happens, we know what I can do.
"I proved that this year, and when I've had the right situation, I feel like I've proved that.
"So, I'm excited for it. As you know, it's a waiting game [filled with] unpredictability."
So don’t be surprised if he sticks around for a second year. And don’t be surprised if the front office trades him despite saying otherwise.
The 49ers are stronger with Jones as the backup, and they’re in the rare position of having two quarterbacks who can step up when needed. Jones still has plenty of years ahead of him.
Plus, the victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium will live long in the memory.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal