Don't Forget what Mac Jones Previously Said About his 49ers Future

Mac Jones’ future with the San Francisco 49ers remains a hot topic, and the conversation isn’t going away anytime soon.

Realistically, he won’t be moved unless a solid trade offer comes in. Jones is worth a second-round pick to the 49ers. No team is likely to offer a first-rounder — but if one somehow does, you take it without hesitation.

Jones has high stocks as he filled in for Brock Purdy and he revived his career, and that second year of his contract is one that the 49ers should and have said will fulfil.

He went 5–3 as a starter, throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns. The numbers were solid, and considering how precarious the 49ers’ season was early on, he handled his opportunities well.

What Mac Jones previously said about his 49ers future

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jones has shared that he will be happy if he stays or goes, regardless of the outcome. Working under Kyle Shanahan has definitely revitalised his career; it's whether he goes this season or likely becomes a starter on good money when his two-year deal is up.

"Look, I signed a two-year deal here, and I've absolutely loved it," Jones said in February. "I got that joy back that I was looking for. I talked about the PhD in football.

"I truly believe that I got that this year. Things I didn't—maybe thought I knew—but I didn't know yet, and Kyle helped me find that. So, I'm looking forward to doing it again next year, but as you know, it's a business, and they have to make a business decision, and I have to, too.

"I love the 49ers, so if I'm here, I'm going to be happy, and if something happens, we know what I can do.

"I proved that this year, and when I've had the right situation, I feel like I've proved that.

"So, I'm excited for it. As you know, it's a waiting game [filled with] unpredictability."

So don’t be surprised if he sticks around for a second year. And don’t be surprised if the front office trades him despite saying otherwise.

The 49ers are stronger with Jones as the backup, and they’re in the rare position of having two quarterbacks who can step up when needed. Jones still has plenty of years ahead of him.

Plus, the victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium will live long in the memory.

