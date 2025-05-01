How the 49ers Ignored Richard Sherman's Advice this Offseason
This offseason, defensive line was priority No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 for the 49ers. That's why they drafted three D-linemen with their first five picks.
But during the season, offensive line seemed like a much bigger issue for the 49ers than defensive line. So after a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 22, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman went on his podcast and gave the team his advice.
"That offensive line needs to be the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 priority this offseason," Sherman said. "If you're going to pay this quarterback all the money you're going to have to pay him, you want to keep him upright so he can be the playmaker he has been. This year, he has been under a lot more duress, he has been using his legs more, he's had to leave the pocket more often than not. It hasn't been great. And without Trent Williams, It has looked even worse.
"You need a right tackle. No ifs, ands or buts. No discussion. No nothing. A right tackle. You need to figure out a center, maybe in the second round. There are plenty of them in the Big 10, maybe one in the SEC. And then maybe find a guard in free agency. It looks like you have one in Dominick Puni. Put a competition out there at left guard. And I know you can't just draft them 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 -- but that's what I would do. We're going to hit on one of them."
Instead, the 49ers waited until Round 7 to draft an offensive lineman -- guard Connor Colby. And then a few days after the draft, they signed veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. It's unclear what his role will be.
If I were running the 49ers, I would have taken Sherman's advice, because he's right. The offensive line is a problem and will continue to be one until the 49ers seriously address it.