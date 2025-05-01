All 49ers

How the 49ers Ignored Richard Sherman's Advice this Offseason

I would have taken Sherman's advice.

Grant Cohn

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Richard Sherman on the Thursday Night Football Tonight set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Richard Sherman on the Thursday Night Football Tonight set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

This offseason, defensive line was priority No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 for the 49ers. That's why they drafted three D-linemen with their first five picks.

But during the season, offensive line seemed like a much bigger issue for the 49ers than defensive line. So after a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 22, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman went on his podcast and gave the team his advice.

"That offensive line needs to be the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 priority this offseason," Sherman said. "If you're going to pay this quarterback all the money you're going to have to pay him, you want to keep him upright so he can be the playmaker he has been. This year, he has been under a lot more duress, he has been using his legs more, he's had to leave the pocket more often than not. It hasn't been great. And without Trent Williams, It has looked even worse.

"You need a right tackle. No ifs, ands or buts. No discussion. No nothing. A right tackle. You need to figure out a center, maybe in the second round. There are plenty of them in the Big 10, maybe one in the SEC. And then maybe find a guard in free agency. It looks like you have one in Dominick Puni. Put a competition out there at left guard. And I know you can't just draft them 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 -- but that's what I would do. We're going to hit on one of them."

Instead, the 49ers waited until Round 7 to draft an offensive lineman -- guard Connor Colby. And then a few days after the draft, they signed veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. It's unclear what his role will be.

If I were running the 49ers, I would have taken Sherman's advice, because he's right. The offensive line is a problem and will continue to be one until the 49ers seriously address it.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News