How the 49ers Offense Has Improved this Offseason
The 49ers haven't done much in free agency. In fact, they've mostly watched their starters sign with other teams.
And yet, you could argue their offense has improved, at least on paper. Here are five reasons why.
1. Replacing Deebo Samuel with Demarcus Robinson makes the offense better. Robinson actually is a good route runner, unlike Samuel. And most importantly, Robinson will accept a role as a fourth option behind George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. As opposed to Samuel, who complained about not getting the ball enough after a win over the Bears last season.
2. Signing Luke Farrell makes the offense better. He's a huge upgrade over the blocking tight ends the 49ers have had the past eight seasons. He's so good, he might play more than Kyle Juszczyk next season. Keep in mind, Farrell is six years younger than Juszczyk, has a higher salary cap number than Juszczyk and is signed through 2027.
3. Signing Mac Jones makes the offense better. He's a gigantic upgrade over the backups the 49ers had last season -- Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs. Those two came to Santa Clara to hold clipboards. Jones is here to push Brock Purdy. And if Purdy gets injured like he did last season, Jones can win with the 49ers.
4. Losing Aaron Banks doesn't make the offense better, but Spencer Burford and Ben Bartch can do Banks' job almost as well for a fraction of the price.
5. Trading Jordan Mason to the Vikings doesn't make the offense better, but Christian McCaffrey staying healthy would make the 49ers offense potentially elite. And you can bet they'll draft a running back to replace Mason in the first few rounds this year.
And then there's Kyle Shanahan, who seems more motivated and determined than he has in years. Plus he had extra time this offseason to prepare and come up with new ideas.
And he has more than enough talented players to put together a top-tier offense.
The defense is another story.