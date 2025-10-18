How the 49ers' offseason plan is playing out perfectly
The San Francisco 49ers plan all along was to get a lot younger at key areas while also keeping the window open with an aging roster. They currently sit at 4-2, and while things could be going better for their 2025 outlook, the rookie class is doing exactly what the team needed them to.
San Francisco 49ers are getting the most from their rookie class
According to CBS Sports, the 49ers rank fourth overall in the percentage of snaps by their rookie class. They are seeing 15.1% of their snaps taken by rookies.
The three teams ahead of them are the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Cleveland Browns. Two of the three teams are competing for the number one overall pick this year, so it makes sense why they are getting impactful contributions from their rookie class.
The New England Patriots and 49ers are winning with their rookies. New England makes sense because they have a new regime in place and they are starting their ascent. San Francisco has been the team to walk the fine line of aging and youth.
To be fair, a lot of their rookies are playing, but the moments are coming in spurts. Mykel Williams recorded a sack, but it was a hustle sack and he has lulls of play. Alfred Collins had a game-changing fumble but has been relatively quiet otherwise.
Marque Sigle started the first six weeks but appears on his way to the bench, and Connor Colby is starting because of injury and may not stay long, either.
Still, that is what you can expect when you are so firmly on that line of competing and rebuilding. The rebuild has to be stalled because wins are so important. Do you think the Browns would bench Sigle at this stage of their season?
Still, the team is at 4-2 and without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, their best bet maybe to stay as young as possible and get ready to make a real run next season, in the way that the other teams starting many rookies are.
The plan may not look pretty, and it may not lead to the right outcome, but you cannot say that this is not what the 49ers hoped would happen. Now, the question is whether this class can continue to develop and whether they can continue to find ways to win games in the meantime.