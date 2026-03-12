The Four Players Most Impacted by the 49ers Trading for Osa Odighizuwa

The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash by trading a third round to the Dallas Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa. This feels a massive need for the 49ers and has ripple effects across the entire roster. Who are the players most impacted by this move?

Alfred Collins

This is going to be viewed as a win for Collins. Collins came into the draft as a solid run defending option with limited pass rush upside, which is why he fell into Round 2. This has played out in the NFL thus far. Now, Odighizuwa is the 49ers best pass rusher from the interior.

Odighizuwa only had 3.5 sacks, but his 52 pressures and 18.4% pass rush win rate would have led the 49ers last year. Jordan Elliott had the best win rate at 14.4%, and just 16 pressures, which led the team.

In the run game, Collins will take on double teams, and Odighizuwa will be able to shoot into the backfield. In the pass game, Odighizuwa will create more attention and Collins may be able to provide a little more. That is a win-win.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

CJ West

West was drafted to be a rotational depth piece, and this trade proves that. Collins and Odighizuwa will get the majority of the snaps. Like Collins, West is a bit limited in his pass rush, but he can get on the field for short yardage and obvious run snaps.

This is a loss on the depth chart for West, but sliding into this role is likely going to give the 49ers the best version of West.

Mykel Williams

There were debates about sliding Williams inside, because he was much more disruptive from that spot last season. However, Odighizuwa will be out there most snaps and certainly in pass rush snaps. So, Williams will either be next to him, or in most cases, rushing from the edge.

At times they will slide Collins out for Williams, but Williams will rush inside at the same rate, and potentially less than last year.

49ers first round draft pick

There was a lot of debate about the 49ers potentially taking a defensive tackle in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. With two starters at a prime age, those talks should be over. West slides into the third, so the team really only needs one more piece. Drafting defensive line is never a bad idea, but this may be a mid-round pick now.