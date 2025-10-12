How the 49ers will use Jake Tonges when George Kittle returns
George Kittle is one of the San Francisco 49ers' most indispensable players. He's also likely to retire as a lifelong member of the organization.
Except for the 2020 season, Kittle has maintained an impressive level of consistency that reflects his importance to the team. He's rarely banged up.
But what are the implications for stand-in Jake Tonges?
Kyle Shanahan says Jake Tonges will still play a big role
Kittle's Week 1 hamstring injury led to him being placed on injured reserve for four weeks, a setback that opened the door for undrafted tight end Jake Tonges, who has since surpassed all expectations.
Kittle could likely return in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, but that's not a guarantee.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained that even when Kittle makes his return, Tonges will continue to play a role.
“Yeah, definitely. Jake has given us a lot of confidence,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday.
“Him just coming into this role out of nowhere versus Seattle and finishing the game that way and then just each week he's been thrown in a lot of situations he hasn't been in before and I think he has rose to the occasion on all of them.
“Some of the hits he has taken in a couple of these games where I've thought we've lost him. It happened early, I think on the first drive versus Jacksonville, and it happened later in the game versus the Rams.
“I think he only missed a couple plays... I've been really impressed with Jake and that's why he is earning a role in a lot of ways."
Tonges' growth is going under the radar
Prior to the Week 1 touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Tonges had never made a career reception.
The growth since then has been something special. He now has three touchdowns and 19 receptions for 166 yards.
These strides are especially impressive considering his last regular-season appearances before joining the 49ers were with the Chicago Bears in 2022. He’s truly made the most of the opportunity.
Until this interview, Shanahan had never clarified Tonges' role once Kittle returns, making this a smart move for the team going forward.
It's obvious that Tonges is not the blocker that Kittle is, but he could be a reliable receiver option on certain plays.
The fact that Tonges is tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most touchdowns this season speaks for itself. With him going to be a free agent after this season, the 49ers must consider keeping him on for the future.