How the 49ers will use Jake Tonges when George Kittle returns

This is the right decision.

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
George Kittle is one of the San Francisco 49ers' most indispensable players. He's also likely to retire as a lifelong member of the organization.

Except for the 2020 season, Kittle has maintained an impressive level of consistency that reflects his importance to the team. He's rarely banged up.

But what are the implications for stand-in Jake Tonges?

Kyle Shanahan says Jake Tonges will still play a big role

Kyle Shanahan
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kittle's Week 1 hamstring injury led to him being placed on injured reserve for four weeks, a setback that opened the door for undrafted tight end Jake Tonges, who has since surpassed all expectations.

Kittle could likely return in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, but that's not a guarantee.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained that even when Kittle makes his return, Tonges will continue to play a role.

“Yeah, definitely. Jake has given us a lot of confidence,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday.

“Him just coming into this role out of nowhere versus Seattle and finishing the game that way and then just each week he's been thrown in a lot of situations he hasn't been in before and I think he has rose to the occasion on all of them. 

“Some of the hits he has taken in a couple of these games where I've thought we've lost him. It happened early, I think on the first drive versus Jacksonville, and it happened later in the game versus the Rams.

“I think he only missed a couple plays... I've been really impressed with Jake and that's why he is earning a role in a lot of ways."

Tonges' growth is going under the radar

Jake Tonges
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Prior to the Week 1 touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Tonges had never made a career reception.

The growth since then has been something special. He now has three touchdowns and 19 receptions for 166 yards.

These strides are especially impressive considering his last regular-season appearances before joining the 49ers were with the Chicago Bears in 2022. He’s truly made the most of the opportunity.

Until this interview, Shanahan had never clarified Tonges' role once Kittle returns, making this a smart move for the team going forward.

It's obvious that Tonges is not the blocker that Kittle is, but he could be a reliable receiver option on certain plays.

The fact that Tonges is tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most touchdowns this season speaks for itself. With him going to be a free agent after this season, the 49ers must consider keeping him on for the future.

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

