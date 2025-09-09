All 49ers

How the 49ers will replace kicker Jake Moody

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Jake Moody Era has come to an end in Santa Clara. That's because the 49ers just waived him, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Now, they have no kicker, although they will host kicker tryouts today at their facility. Veteran Greg Joseph likely will be there, considering he spent time with the 49ers during training camp. If he kicks well, don't be surprised if the 49ers sign him based primarily on familiarity.

Why it took the 49ers this long to waive Moody

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Moody is one of the biggest mistakes of the Kyle Shanahan Era. The 49ers drafted him with a third-round pick in 2022, and he never came close to living up to his draft status. In fact, being taken so early seemed to be a mental burden on him, because he always seemed overwhelmed and borderline scared.

But Shanahan and the 49ers did not want to admit that they were wrong to waste such a precious draft pick on a bad kicker. So they kept trotting him onto the field, and he kept missing.

Last week, he missed a 27-yard field goal off the left upright. You probably could make a 27-yarder. It's shorter than an extra point. After the game, Shanahan was evasive about Moody. A reporter asked him if there was any question that Moody would be on the team this week, and Shanahan said, "No question."

When a reporter asked Shanahan why there was no question about Moody's job, Shanahan said, "Right now, I have no question. I'm trying to finish today and get on a plane and evaluate stuff and go back at it."

Weak answer. But, at least he made the right decision eventually, and didn't let Moody cost the 49ers any games this season, although he almost cost them against the Seahawks.

Moody's legacy with the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody.
Now that Moody's gone, how will we remember him?

We'll never forget the fact that he missed a kick in each of his three playoff games, including the Super Bowl, in which he missed an extra point in the fourth quarter. This miss allowed the Chiefs to force overtime with a field goal. Which means Moody is as responsible for that loss as anyone on the 49ers.

Then, he was so bad last year, he sparked a fight between Deebo Samuel and the long snapper, and the team never recovered.

Now, he's gone.

Fairwell, Jake.

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

