How the 49ers will replace kicker Jake Moody
Finally.
The Jake Moody Era has come to an end in Santa Clara. That's because the 49ers just waived him, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Now, they have no kicker, although they will host kicker tryouts today at their facility. Veteran Greg Joseph likely will be there, considering he spent time with the 49ers during training camp. If he kicks well, don't be surprised if the 49ers sign him based primarily on familiarity.
Why it took the 49ers this long to waive Moody
Moody is one of the biggest mistakes of the Kyle Shanahan Era. The 49ers drafted him with a third-round pick in 2022, and he never came close to living up to his draft status. In fact, being taken so early seemed to be a mental burden on him, because he always seemed overwhelmed and borderline scared.
But Shanahan and the 49ers did not want to admit that they were wrong to waste such a precious draft pick on a bad kicker. So they kept trotting him onto the field, and he kept missing.
Last week, he missed a 27-yard field goal off the left upright. You probably could make a 27-yarder. It's shorter than an extra point. After the game, Shanahan was evasive about Moody. A reporter asked him if there was any question that Moody would be on the team this week, and Shanahan said, "No question."
When a reporter asked Shanahan why there was no question about Moody's job, Shanahan said, "Right now, I have no question. I'm trying to finish today and get on a plane and evaluate stuff and go back at it."
Weak answer. But, at least he made the right decision eventually, and didn't let Moody cost the 49ers any games this season, although he almost cost them against the Seahawks.
Moody's legacy with the 49ers
Now that Moody's gone, how will we remember him?
We'll never forget the fact that he missed a kick in each of his three playoff games, including the Super Bowl, in which he missed an extra point in the fourth quarter. This miss allowed the Chiefs to force overtime with a field goal. Which means Moody is as responsible for that loss as anyone on the 49ers.
Then, he was so bad last year, he sparked a fight between Deebo Samuel and the long snapper, and the team never recovered.
Now, he's gone.
Fairwell, Jake.