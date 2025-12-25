The underrated unit that can kick off a 49ers Super Bowl run

The San Francisco 49ers went 6-11 last season with a heap of injuries. This year, they had different, but still devastating injuries, and are 11-4 with two games to play. It is worth wondering what happened to make the results so different.

San Francisco 49ers are much better in one key area

Mike Sando of The Athletic pointed out that the biggest difference for the 49ers this season comes down to special teams.

They are 7.6 PPG better in average margin.



7.2 of that is via special-teams EPA



Next largest ST gain is Seattle at +4.5



This makes sense when you think about it. Their special teams have come up with significant plays after significant plays this season. First, they have two Pro Bowlers from their special teams. Luke Gifford made it simply because he helps save the team so much field position. This swings games in ways that are not as notable.

Their long snapper, Jon Weeks, also made it, showing that the punt and kick operations have gone off without a hitch. They have significantly upgraded from Jake Moody to Eddy Piniero. Sando notes that Piniero making more kicks than expected, with opponents missing more kicks, has been one of the biggest differences between the team last year and this year.

Lastly, Skyy Moore was an alternate but has been just as beneficial. In two games, he has put them right on the doorstep of scoring a touchdown with his return ability. He also has a strong overall return average, and the 49ers gain field position because of him in the same way opponents lose it thanks to Gifford.

On top of Moore, they recovered a fumble by the Colts that put them in position to score, making it three times in the last five games that special teams has directly led to seven points.

We know the 49ers' story by now. Their defense is not good enough, but with Robert Saleh, they can get a few stops when it matters. Their offense is electric, but the question is whether they can outscore the legitimate defenses.

However, the factor that no one is considering is special teams. This could be what sets them apart and makes them better than most are projecting them to be.

Do not sleep on the 49ers special teams being a game changing unit in close games. If the team does end up winning a few more playoffs than some fans think, it could come back to a big return, a long kick, or even just noticing the difference in field position.

