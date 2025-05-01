All 49ers

How the 49ers Will Use Running Back Jordan James in 2025

They need him to contribute right away because they can't use Christian McCaffrey the same way they used to.

Grant Cohn

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
One of the 49ers' most important draft picks this year is running back Jordan James.

The 49ers waited until Round 5 to take him, but they need him to contribute right away because they can't use Christian McCaffrey the same way they used to. They need to be smart with him, especially in the regular season.

In the past, the 49ers would give McCaffrey more than 20 carries per game. Those days should be over. Moving forward, the 49ers should give him 10-15 carries and 5-10 targets. Use him more as a receiver than as a running back simply to preserve his body.

Which means someone else has to pick up the slack in the running game. And Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron thinks James could be that guy.

"With Christian McCaffrey missing significant time in 2024, the 49ers' backfield depth was put to the test, as four backs posted 35 or more carries," writes Cameron. "Jordan Mason is now in Minnesota, so the primary backup running back role is up for grabs. James could have an immediate impact, as his 95.7 PFF rushing grade over the past two seasons ranked second in the nation, behind only Ashton Jeanty."

Impressive.

James' competition will be Isaac Guerendo, who's faster and a better receiver than James. But James is much more powerful and durable than Guerendo, who gets injured a lot.

Expect James to be the 49ers' primary runner between the tackles. He'll pick up the tough yards and take the biggest beating so McCaffrey doesn't have to.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

