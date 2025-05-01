How the 49ers Will Use Running Back Jordan James in 2025
One of the 49ers' most important draft picks this year is running back Jordan James.
The 49ers waited until Round 5 to take him, but they need him to contribute right away because they can't use Christian McCaffrey the same way they used to. They need to be smart with him, especially in the regular season.
In the past, the 49ers would give McCaffrey more than 20 carries per game. Those days should be over. Moving forward, the 49ers should give him 10-15 carries and 5-10 targets. Use him more as a receiver than as a running back simply to preserve his body.
Which means someone else has to pick up the slack in the running game. And Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron thinks James could be that guy.
"With Christian McCaffrey missing significant time in 2024, the 49ers' backfield depth was put to the test, as four backs posted 35 or more carries," writes Cameron. "Jordan Mason is now in Minnesota, so the primary backup running back role is up for grabs. James could have an immediate impact, as his 95.7 PFF rushing grade over the past two seasons ranked second in the nation, behind only Ashton Jeanty."
Impressive.
James' competition will be Isaac Guerendo, who's faster and a better receiver than James. But James is much more powerful and durable than Guerendo, who gets injured a lot.
Expect James to be the 49ers' primary runner between the tackles. He'll pick up the tough yards and take the biggest beating so McCaffrey doesn't have to.