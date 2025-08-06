How Dominick Puni is Improving in his Second Season with the 49ers
San Francisco 49ers right guard Dominick Puni is a player poised to improve as he enters his sophomore season in the NFL.
The 25-year-old reported to training camp fresh off being named the NFL’s top rookie offensive lineman in 2024. And let's be honest, his selection in the third round proved to be a masterstroke from the front office.
Dominick Puni is in "the best shape" ahead of Year 2
Puni's stature is already a key asset. A towering presence at 6'5" and 320 pounds, he will be a threat to any defense out there.
However, the young star admitted that his top priority during the offseason was improving his physique, after playing a pivotal role in all 17 regular-season games last year during his rookie campaign.
"I think the thing that got me last year was 17 games," he stated to media at training camp.
"After we got 12 to 13 weeks [last season], my body was starting to feel that. I've got to keep my head above water and just try to survive this season instead of attacking every week. That's the biggest change this offseason.
"Just making sure my body is right to play 17 weeks and even more in the playoffs. Everything that was hurting last season, I really pushed myself in the weight room and cardio obviously. I feel like this is the best shape I've been in. It's paying off so far, and I feel I'm getting back into my groove."
If we look at the statistics from his first season, he posted the 11th-best overall grade (80.5) among all 136 eligible guards.
Despite this impressive grade, Puni admitted there's plenty of improvement after working further with offensive line coach Chris Foerster.
"This training camp has been a lot better. Just kind of knowing the offense after a full season. You question yourself less, you're more confident in your ability, you're able to work on different things. I know for me we had some things to work on, and we attacked that this training camp so far.
"Yes, I think I can be much better. You have a good year, and people see what they see, but if you're pretty hard on yourself, and Coach Foerster is a pretty good coach at being hard on us, you see a lot of what you can clean up. That's what we did in the offseason. There's just so much better that could come out of my play. There can be a big jump, and I'm ready to take it."