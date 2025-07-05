Dominick Puni is the 49ers' Most Promising Building Block
The 49ers' core is getting old.
For years, they've had George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey. Those are the five best players on the team. And none of them are getting better at this stage of their careers.
Which means the 49ers need someone young they can build around for the future. And according to Bleacher Report, their best young building block is right guard Dominick Puni.
"In San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offense, Dominick Puni made a strong first impression," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"General manager John Lynch heaped praise on the 2024 third-round pick who started in all 17 games last season.
"'I think it shows that our process worked there, but I would say he really exceeded our expectations,' Lynch said. 'We thought we got a good player. I think he showed us a little more than that.'
"As left tackle Trent Williams enters his age-37 campaign, someone on the 49ers' offensive line must take the baton to become the lead force within the unit and help maintain the hard-nosed identity of the ground game. Puni could eventually become a leader among San Francisco's offensive linemen."
It's interesting that Moton didn't pick Brock Purdy, who's only two months older than Puni. The 49ers just gave Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract extension to be their primary building block. But without a quality offensive line, Purdy will fail. And right now, Puni is the only young building block they have on the offensive line.
Good pick.