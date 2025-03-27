All 49ers

How Eager is Kyle Shanahan for the 49ers to Extend Brock Purdy?

That's the million-dollar question.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (right) and head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) look on the in second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (right) and head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) look on the in second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

We know Kyle Shanahan likes Brock Purdy. Everyone likes him. But how eager is Shanahan really to give Purdy a long-term extension worth close to $60 million per season?

That's the question.

Purdy seems like a pleasure to coach. He takes criticism, he works hard and he loves football. For the past three seasons, he has been one of if not the biggest bargains in American professional sports. But that doesn't mean he's worth $60 million per season.

Purdy is a good quarterback, but he doesn't elevate the team around him which means he's not elite. In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs sold out to stop Christian McCaffrey and dared Purdy to beat them, and he couldn't. He averaged a mere 6.7 yards per pass attempt, threw just one touchdown pass and led the offense to 22 points including overtime.

As opposed to Jalen Hurts, who smoked the Chiefs defense in two Super Bowls.

If the 49ers couldn't win the Super Bowl when Purdy was getting paid $1 million per season, how will they win it when he's getting paid almost $60 million per season?

In 2018, the 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo a long-term extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. In 2019, they went to the Super Bowl with him. And by 2020, Kyle Shanahan wanted to replace him. That's why the 49ers traded up for Trey Lance in 2021.

Is it possible that Shanahan still has PTSD from the Garoppolo experience? Is it possible he's less eager to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars to quarterbacks who are good but not great?

We'll find out soon enough.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News