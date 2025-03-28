All 49ers

How Early will the 49ers Draft a Running Back this Year?

Don't be shocked if the 49ers take a running back in Round 1 or 2 this year.

Grant Cohn

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers have spent a third- or fourth-round pick on a running back in three of the past four drafts. And this year, they need a running back more than ever.

Christian McCaffrey is coming off a season in which he missed 13 games due to bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL. His body might be breaking down. He's not a particularly big, stout runner plus he will turn 29 in June. The 49ers have to be prepared for him to miss more games.

His backup, Jordan Mason, just got traded to the Vikings. So the new backup is Isaac Guerendo, who ran the ball just 84 times as a rookie last season and suffered two injuries -- one to his foot and one to his knee. The latter ended his season.

Which means the 49ers can't really count on either of their top two running backs to stay healthy and carry a big workload next season. So they absolutely have to draft another player at this position and they might not be able to wait until Round 3 or 4 to take one this year. They might have to take one even earlier.

The 49ers are a run-first team that thrives when it has an elite running back. See: 2019 with prime Raheem Mostert and 2023 with prime CMC. Those two players were elite. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won lots of games with average quarterbacks.

Which is why the 49ers might consider drafting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty if he falls to the 11th pick. Jeanty is considered the best running back to enter the draft since Saquon Barkley, who just won the Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Super Bowl.

Jeanty would be the perfect heir apparent to McCaffrey, and the two of them could form the best one-two punch in football while McCaffrey is healthy.

